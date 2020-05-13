Editorial: Class of 2020 is going to graduate in fine style

In this time of COVID-19, everyone — all socioeconomic classes, all races, all ages — has had to adapt to a new way of life. What we did before the pandemic has little relation to what is required now.
Some of the changes have not been so onerous, especially because we’re fairly certain there will eventually be a return to many of our previous habits and the ways we’ve lived.
But some events are once in a lifetime, meaning there can be no do-over. We just have to accept that reality. Front and center among those are high school graduations, and schools everywhere are trying to plan ceremonies with some meaning while not putting anyone in danger.
The Texas Education Agency has suggested four possible paths for graduation exercises, ranging from individual and mostly private ceremonies to graduations that resemble the ordinary form but with far fewer in the audience and requiring social distancing.
Creative minds in our East Texas school districts took those guidelines and ran with them to come up with plans that mean local graduates can feel that this year’s ceremonies are indeed special.
In fact, they may wind up feeling even more love from the community than usual. You may not know anyone graduating this year but still may find yourself getting excited about the creative things the community is doing.
The process at Longview High School started Tuesday, but don’t worry — you haven’t missed anything. These ceremonies are mostly private and will be videoed and combined with others to make one tape of them all.
Students were able to choose times from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to don their caps and gowns and receive diplomas. Parents may attend the ceremonies.
Longview’s Plan B is a more formal and traditional ceremony set for the first week of June. Several ceremonies will be conducted for Plan B so social distancing can be maintained.
Spring Hill High School will have its ceremony at 8 p.m. May 29 at its football stadium but with a maximum of 25% capacity. Students each get four tickets for guests. The graduation will also be live-streamed.
Pine Tree will have its ceremony at 8 p.m. June 27.
Hallsville will graduate June 1 with each senior getting four tickets for family.
Kilgore will have photo opportunities from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday at the school and there will be a parade through downtown to honor graduates at 2 p.m. Sunday.
In Gladewater, a parade with decorated cars and trucks will roll through town on May 29, ending at the high school where students will stay in their vehicles to get their diplomas.
In Gilmer, ceremonies will be June 1 at the football stadium and graduates will have their temperatures taken. If a fever is over 100 degrees they won’t be allowed to participate.
Trinity School of Texas will wait until July 17 to have its main outdoor ceremony.
We all celebrate each year as high school students make the transition from the classroom into the world. This year will be different and, in some ways, more difficult than most. That is all the more reason for us to show our appreciation for these students’ hard work and wish them well on the journey of life.
The pandemic is a big bump, but it is only a bump. We have a feeling that eventually the road ahead will be much more smooth.