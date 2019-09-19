Editorial: Clearing a bureaucratic logjam at Lake Gilmer

The bureaucratic logjam that has closed off Lake Gilmer from meaningful development may have been loosened somewhat last week when state Rep. Jay Dean presided over a meeting of every stakeholder — the city of Gilmer, Upshur County, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Texas Parks and Wildlife and, oh yes, those who own homes around the lake.
The city owns the reservoir and the water it holds but the property around it belongs to private owners, mostly those hoping for a lakefront home.
But for some reason, when the lake was being built in the late 1990s not enough attention was paid to some rather odd restrictions placed on all that property. It seems the then-Gilmer city manager may have been out of his depth in negotiating with the department of Parks and Wildlife, which is the state agency that requires the restrictions.
The logjam is a state and federal environmental policy of “mitigation,” which requires that land be set aside in equal amount to that covered by the reservoir. In this case, much of the mitigation area is Lake Gilmer’s shoreline.
So, as it stands it is illegal for property owners to construct any sort of building within seven feet of the water. This solution must have seemed like an acceptable idea when the reservoir was being built.
But the mitigation means no boathouses, docks or piers can be constructed. That, in turn, means there is no way to get boats into the water and no easy way to, say, go fishing.
Property owners are not even allowed to mow within the seven-foot area, which makes their land even less useful.
Obviously, this is a bit limiting for a lake community. Not only does it greatly diminish the worth of property for homeowners, it prevents any lakeside commercial venture from having much chance of success.
There are not many homes on the lake because of the mitigation.
The city, which spent $25 million building the reservoir primarily for a future water source, cannot recapture much of the expense because of the restrictions. It voids a huge opportunity for the city and other investors.
Still, no one but the property owners themselves protested too loudly and even their objections did not become urgent until recently.
The homeowners, however, do not have “standing” to negotiate changes concerning restrictions with Parks and Wildlife. Property owners were rebuffed every time they called to complain. The state will only talk to an employee of the city.
This would seem to be an easy fix. Just have the city make the call and settle this quickly.
But it isn’t that easy. The city has no intention of making that call, primarily because changing the mitigation would require an extensive environmental study, which costs thousands of dollars the city does not have.
Any extra development might also add liability and the possibility of even more expense. The city is not likely to come to the rescue of homeowners.
That left hopes of hammering out a solution on Dean, who set out about six months ago to begin cutting through the red tape. It was a major victory to get everyone to sit at the same table at the same time. Or, in the words of Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller, “It was a big, positive step in the right direction.”
It was indeed, and one we are optimistic will lead to progress that has been needed for years.