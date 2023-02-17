Editorial: Community service, relationships should be big selling point to attract law enforcement applicants

It’s a tough time to lead a law enforcement agency.
Just ask Maxey Cerliano.
The longtime Gregg County sheriff recently spoke to commissioners about what he calls a “staffing crisis.”
Cerliano had requested, and was approved, to transfer about $700,000 into his department’s budget to cover staff overtime costs.
“I’ve talked to no sheriff across the state that’s fully staffed — everybody is short in some manner,” he said. “It’s a difficult time in law enforcement today.
“The pond is not well-stocked these days,” Cerliano added. “Whatever our pay scales are, and yes different counties pay different things, then we’re pitted against each other, and then we’re pitted against the cities.”
The sheriff said staffing problems came to the forefront as the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020. Employees were concerned about contracting the virus in the jail, so they quit.
He said his department hasn’t “progressed out of the staffing crisis.”
“I wish I had the answer, but no one has the answer,” Cerliano said.
The problem points to a wider shift in which types of jobs Americans are embracing and avoiding.
The Marshall Project, which is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization that focuses on criminal justice issues, reports that beyond law enforcement, Americans “have been slowly opting out of all local government jobs over the last few years.”
“An analysis of two years of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Census Bureau data shows a steady decline in both law enforcement and local government jobs during the pandemic,” according to the organization. “From March 2020 to August 2022, the number of government workers dropped by 5%, while the number of local law enforcement employees decreased by 4%, the most recent data shows. The Census Bureau’s government payroll survey shows similar trends.”
Although higher pay might seem like an obvious antidote, it’s probably not that simple for a couple of reasons.
Cities and counties only have so much money available for salary increases without more revenue coming in, usually in the form of higher taxes.
And then there’s the black eye given to the law enforcement profession during the past few years — sometimes correctly, sometimes unjustly — in the wake of officer-related deaths, usually of Black Americans.
It’s understandable why job candidates wouldn’t want to join a profession in which they face the prospect of disdain and derision from the people they serve — all because of the actions of bad officers halfway across the country.
Obviously, good law enforcement is everywhere, especially in Longview and Gregg County. And one of the best job perks that local agencies should promote is community service.
Sheriff’s office staff and police officers can make a real, substantial impact in their communities and form lasting relationships.
That should be a big selling point.
Former Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop told us in January 2022, right before he retired, that law enforcement is “still a very noble profession.”
“It takes a special person to come into public safety,” he said. “I know from teaching criminal justice classes that we still have individuals interested in the profession and still have those career goals to want to get into policing. That’s certainly encouraging to see that.
“I think the (best part) is being able to go out and serve, serve the community, being a public servant,” Bishop said. “... To use your training, your knowledge, and your resources to be able to make a difference.”
Until cities and counties are beneficiaries of revenue windfalls, law enforcement leaders should go a different route to promote their positions.
Community service. Relationships.
The prospect of those intangible job benefits can attract good candidates who want a fulfilling career.
Just ask Mike Bishop.