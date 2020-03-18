Editorial: Compassion will help us all get through this crisis

In East Texas, compassion is as common as the pines, and right now we need that quality more than ever.
After weeks of hearing people grouse that the coronavirus was not worth paying attention to, it seems almost everyone has realized the seriousness of the situation. That realization came a bit later than we would have hoped but we’re convinced it did not come too late for us to mobilize the good will of East Texans to overcome the hardships we all are facin.
For at least the next several months, all our area’s residents — for that matter, almost all the world — will have to make changes in how we live. It has already happened for many.
Students who would usually be back at school after spring break are staying home, for example. That may seem like a fun vacation for them in theory, but it will not be. Their classes will be transitioning to virtual classrooms. This will be a challenge for students and teachers, and both will need all the compassion we can give them.
Likewise, parents face new challenges with school dismissed for weeks and probably the rest of the academic year. It is one thing to leave a high school junior at home alone to do virtual schoolwork but the same cannot be done for a fourth-grader. These parents will have to find a way and for many of them that might involve the extra expense of a sitter or even a change of jobs.
Unfortunately, workers in many businesses and industries will face the prospects of layoffs or reduced hours as businesses struggle and some close or sites are little used. They, too, need our compassion.
While you are using your compassionate mind, consider those who own and run small businesses. Many of them are the backbone of our community. Our first thought ought to be: Can we help?
Even local churches, which are often the place of spiritual comfort for those who hurt, are being forced to curtail activities that would otherwise be a benefit.
It’s true the government is working to find ways to help all segments of our society and that is a good thing. But the rest of us can play an important part in filling the gaps that will certainly exist in that assistance.
Look for ways to help your neighbors. Don’t wait to be asked if they need help — initiate the conversation. You can observe social distancing while ensuring all is well. Just calling or emailing a neighbor who is older, disabled, homebound, or otherwise at higher risk would show compassion.
Donate blood, if eligible, and if health circumstances permit. Reserves were low before this outbreak, and will surely worsen.
In times like these, each of us should think about others and how to share our compassion. In the heat of the moment, some of us have forgotten that and let a self-preservation instinct kick in. Those hoarding hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other necessities to the point none was left on the shelves, for example, have badly failed the compassion test. Not only is such behavior selfish, it forces others to do without needed items.
We regret the pain all are feeling but it will help if we consider how we might ease others’ way even before our own. As many have said and we believe: We will get through this time together. Compassion will help us do it.