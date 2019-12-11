Editorial: Current course for health care is not one we wish to stay on

Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall has closed its intensive care unit, meaning that patients who need that level of care will be transferred to Christus in Longview when they are stable enough for the ambulance ride.
The change comes some 18 months after Christus closed the Marshall hospital’s labor and delivery department, referring all those patients to Longview as well.
We understand these changes will not be seen as positive in Marshall — for reasons that even transcend health care. But we suggest all those who depend on Christus Good Shepherd facilities in East Texas take it as a strong sign that hospital leadership is determined to keep the medical center strong.
Of course it would preferable if Marshall and other East Texas communities were able to hang on to all the health care services they had in the past. Unfortunately, decisions made at both the state and national level have taken that ability away.
Texas lawmakers, attempting to rebuke President Barack Obama, refused to expand Medicare and Medicaid when the Affordable Care Act came into being. The Trump administration has taken just about every step possible to end the act, as well.
All the politics have carved into the ability of hospitals to break even, much less show a positive cash flow. Christus Good Shepherd is a nonprofit endeavor but that does not mean it can lose money and remain viable. It simply cannot.
That means tough decisions will have to be made, many of which will not be popular or pleasant. And it’s likely we have not seen the last of them. Fortunately, Marshall residents have two hospitals to choose from in Longview and the drive is not much longer than it might be from their homes to a major medical center if they lived in a bigger city.
Under previous leadership, Good Shepherd Medical Center was not always as quick to make such difficult choices, which left it in dire circumstances in several instances. In fact, there were serious concerns at times that the hospital might not remain operational.
Being proactive in taking good business decisions has moved Christus Good Shepherd away from such worries. Yes, some moves may be unpopular, but they are necessary to keep the institution viable and caring for East Texans.
We should all question, however, just how far we can take this before steps are taken by our controlling governments to finally provide a better financial climate for all kinds of health care businesses.
As it stands there is a standoff between two theories of health care and we aren’t convinced either of them, as presented, will solve the problems. Both sides are refusing to budge. In the interim our hospitals and, by extension, all of us, are hurting.
Christus Good Shepherd is certainly on the proper course. We just wish it was not being forced onto that path.