Editorial: Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Halloween can still be a thrill

Trick-or-treaters won’t be the only ones wearing masks this Halloween.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings are now part of our daily lives, helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That will be no different this Halloween.
Though families and communities have had to get creative with how to celebrate this holiday, it comes as a welcome surprise to the young and the young at heart that there still are ways to enjoy Halloween this year.
The Longview community has rallied together this year to ensure that children and adults alike can enjoy Halloween in as safely as possible.
Locally owned business Lantana Car Wash on North Eastman Road in Longview got innovative this year by offering a drive-through haunted experience for guests. The car wash experience allows patrons to social distance in their cars while experiencing Halloween fun with costumed characters.
Local haunted houses, such as Graystone Haunted Manor and Doc Wilkes House of Horrors, are taking steps to ensure social distancing by only allowing small groups into the attractions and requiring that guests wear masks.
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center took its annual Howl-O-Ween canine carnival virtual this year with an online pet costume contest. The shelter also has offered free and low-cost adoptions throughout the month.
Elsewhere in the city, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is holding a spooky fest today, while Gregg County Historical Museum is offering a pumpkin glow Friday and Saturday.
LeTourneau University will be hosting its “Trick or Treat on College Street” as a drive-thru trick-or-treating event, and the Longview Mall is asking patrons to wear face masks and social distance on Saturday for the mall’s annual Candy Crawl.
Numerous churches in the community also are offering fall events and trunk or treats while encouraging social distancing and mask wearing.
(For a listing of more area Halloween-related events and fall fests, turn to @play on Page 10B.)
Seeing businesses, nonprofit organizations, churches and others in our community step up to give East Texas a sense of normalcy at Halloween this year makes us proud.
Even though Halloween may look and feel a little different, families can still make lasting memories together — just remember to mask up and stay safe.