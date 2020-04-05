Editorial: Detailed information is a needed tool in the fight against COVID-19

Beyond medical equipment and professionals who know how to use it to care for those with the disease, one of the most effective tools in the fight against COVID-19 is information.
That includes information about best practices for slowing spread of the virus, of course, and local and state officials have done an admirable job sharing and regularly reminding us of those guidelines.
But it includes another type of information, too: detailed data illustrating how and where coronavirus is spreading.
Knowing general locations, transmission type, date of transmission, date of testing, gender, age ranges and conditions of patients can go a long way in the fight.
Such information would help Northeast Texans understand the virus is spreading rapidly and the impacts it is having on their neighbors. It also would help them understand many patients have recovered.
But most important, it is basic information East Texans need to protect themselves and their families from the spread.
Since the first confirmed case in Northeast Texas was announced last month, the News-Journal has tallied daily case counts and deaths, but gathering other information has been more difficult.
From the daily case counts gathered from multiple source, we can calculate rates of increase. We can keep track of how many area counties have confirmed cases. We can tell you how many patients have died. To date, that’s about all we can tell you.
As East Texas continues to see increases in its case count, we urge officials to be more specific when they announce each new case, and to help us follow its progress.
We know federal privacy laws restrict officials from identifying patients without a patient’s permission, but in most cases they are being far more restrictive than necessary.
For instance, it would not identify a patient to say in which community they live. In most cases, reporting which part of a community they live in would not identify them, either. How about saying a patient resides in West Longview or South Longview?
Neither would it identify a patient to say how the virus was picked up, where and when testing was done, whether the patient is at home or in the hospital. Age, sex and gender aren’t identifiers, either.
Another reason we hear for withholding such information is that officials don’t want to cause panic. But sharing good information has the opposite effect, mainly by taking rumor out of circulation.
Slowing spread of the virus requires many sorts of tactics, but good, detailed information is certainly one of those elements. Northeast Texans need to be fully informed and updated on health officials’ investigations so they can make decisions about how to protect themselves and their families.