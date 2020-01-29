Editorial: Don’t forget to register by Feb. 3 for primary elections

You can’t say we haven’t warned you. In fact, you’re probably getting tired of hearing it.
But here we go again: If you want to vote in the March 3 Republican or Democratic primaries in Texas you must register to do so no later than Monday, Feb. 3. And believe us, you do want to vote.
Getting registered is so easy. Visit votetexas.gov and select the tab to register. That will provide you with an application, which you must have in the mail to be postmarked by Feb. 3.
That’s the deadline and it is more important than you might think.
While there will be the final deciding general election on Nov. 3 — registering now will qualify you for voting then, too — many of the down-ballot races will actually be decided in voting in March.
That’s because not every race has a Republican or Democratic opponent. In these cases, the person you vote for in the primary is your final choice.
Under Texas law, you must pick a party to vote for in each primary election. You cannot vote in both the Democratic and Republican primary in the same year. You must choose a party you favor or a particular race with a candidate you want to support. You do not have to declare as a member of any party, however.
While party partisans want you to always vote in their primary, the law does not require that you do so, and you can switch parties in the next primary election. Also, if there are runoffs in one party primary, you cannot vote if you cast your ballot in the other party’s primary.
It can get confusing, so it is important to pay attention with your choice.
Obviously, the one race that has everyone’s attention in this primary is the presidential election. There will be multiple choices in the Democratic primary, though some of those candidates will have already dropped out by the time we vote.
In the Republican primary, President Donald J. Trump may be the only active name on the ballot. As Gregg County has been dominated by Republican officeholders in recent years that has tended to have the most candidates and races. For that reason it is also where almost all the incumbents are up for reelection.
That should not necessarily influence your decision. You may vote in a particular primary for one race if it is that important to you.
We’re not saying the presidential primary is unimportant, but many of the down-ballot races could have a much greater impact on your daily life. The final decision for president won’t come for months and at that time, you can vote for your choice, no matter which primary you choose in March.
But you won’t have a choice if you are not registered to vote. Preserve your right to have a voice in the election and beat the deadline, which is next Friday, Feb. 3.