Editorial: Don't miss your opportunity to learn, raise questions about Longview charter schools

From late this month into early November, officials from Longview ISD will conduct a series of public meetings to explain the changes brought about by converting district campuses to charter schools.
Yes, you read that correctly. Meetings informing the public of changes are coming well after the move was set in stone on six campuses. That means neither taxpayers nor parents had the opportunity to ask questions, raise concerns or object. Indeed, that seemed to be beside the point.
The timing is unfortunate but that does not make the meetings meaningless and we are pleased the district is having them. They will provide an opportunity for district patrons to be heard.
We have been told through the process of converting campuses that changes are not substantial for parents or children and there’s no reason to disbelieve that. What’s not substantial for one family, though, may cause difficulty for another. Whether you are one, the other, or still not sure, this the chance to glean information. We suggest you take it.
Furthermore, we suspect the district itself has realized some unexpected consequences that officials will now be able to pass along.
Remember, at least when this newspaper asked questions on behalf of the public about this shift, we were often told that officials did not know exactly how the system would operate. The interim few months have probably given the district more information than it had before and a better idea of what lies ahead.
But these meetings are even more significant now, because Longview ISD is considering converting all its campuses to the charter school model. So even if your child is not attending one of the six schools that is currently a charter, he or she may be next year.
Information about how charters work versus traditional schools, to the extent it exists, is mostly going to come from education professionals. Because someone from the Texas Education Agency will be at these meetings, they should provide a good opportunity to learn.
One thing we do know about charter schools is that the state’s laws are currently trending in the direction to support them. And there is a significant financial advantage to local taxpayers by going the charter route.
Higher state aid and the possibility of lower taxes is certainly a worthy goal, but not the only thing to be considered. Above all else, the district has to do what is ultimately best for the students and parents.
In that regard, the district’s last-minute idea to move all Longview kindergarten students into the East Texas Montessori Academy was not made public until it was brought before the board for a vote.
No one got to ask simple questions about the possibility of overcrowding or traffic and other matters that concern parents. Now, in a rush, the district has had to move more teachers to handle the load and that facility is already reaching capacity.
Some of these problems might be solved with a move to all charter schools — or they might be inexplicably worsened. We don’t know, and we aren’t certain school officials know, either. But we do know this: The time to get information is now. Please don’t miss the opportunity.
The meetings
The town hall meetings to discuss the districtwide charter plan are set 6 to 7:15 p.m. on four evenings: Sept. 23 at East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy; Oct. 1 at Forest Park Magnet School; Oct. 8 at Judson STEAM Academy; and Nov. 5 at Longview High School.