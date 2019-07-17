Editorial: Dual-language programs benefit students and society

Years ago, the Texas Education Agency and state Legislature were mindful enough to understand the importance of teaching English in public schools and, at the same time, providing for a strong Latino cultural component.
It was truly an example of foresight. The Latino population of Texas was growing at the time but at nowhere near the rate it is today. It is a population that ranges from Texas-born to naturalized citizens and includes an unknown number who are not citizens at all, but people simply looking for a better life.
That last group certainly irks many citizens who feel money is being squandered educating those who do not “deserve” it, or who are not contributing to school funding. Those who believe that notion have always been wrong. Educating every child in our community brings a benefit to all of us and, truth be told, immigrants are paying taxes, too.
Of course we still must fix our broken immigration system, but that’s an entirely different matter. For decades, tho0ugh, people in our state have had difficulty understanding one another and, while that still exists, the gap becomes smaller with every passing year.
A big reason for that has been the statewide introduction of dual-language programs, in which Spanish-speaking students learn English as they continue their education in Spanish. The reverse is true for English speakers, thus both sets of students become bilingual. This knits together our communities, and makes us all stronger.
This connection of cultures is important on its face, of course, but individual students tend to become high-achievers throughout their school years if they stay with the programs through at least the sixth grade.
They learn more and understand more about the world in which they live and have satisfied school language requirements necessary for college. This has been proven to be a no-lose proposition both for the students and the rest of us.
Remember that particular program is voluntary, as opposed to teaching English as a second language, which is required for students who only speak Spanish. There’s nothing wrong with programs that teach English as a second language, but it does stop short of what dual-language courses offer.
The fact dual-language is voluntary means districts had a choice in offering the courses, which do require some preparation. The fact all Longview ISD, as well as other nearby schools, all offer it is a credit to each educational system in our area.
The students who opt in to those courses — at the elementary-school level it is the parents’ choice — are likely to be well ahead of their peers by the time they reach seventh grade. That’s important.
It’s possible many East Texans see this as some sort of social experiment that has no real value, but research has proven otherwise. As children gain ever-broader knowledge, whether they be English speakers or Spanish speakers, they become much more likely to succeed and, in turn, help us succeed for the future.