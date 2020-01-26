Editorial: Economic indicators predict a rosy near future for Longview area

There are numerous indicators that, considered together, can assess the economic health of a community. Separately, no one measure is broad enough to tell the whole story and, in fact, it’s rare for every indicator to be pointing in exactly the same direction.
If you’re looking for good news — and we always are — you’ll be pleased that the indicators for Longview are mostly moving in a way that point to growth and prosperity for a wide swath of our community. The signs are the best they have been for years.
For some time, unemployment figures have been low and the city’s sales tax receipts have been climbing. That means people are working and retail stores are selling more goods.
The latest positive indicators we have seen relate to the sales and construction of homes in the city during 2019.
Home sales broke another record in 2019, increasing by 5.5% over 2018 and a whopping 18% over 2017. From a purely economic view, the increases mean that Realtors, mortgage lenders and all those involved in the selling process had a successful year.
Data from the Longview Area Association of Realtors showed sales of 3,408 homes were closed during 2019. That was up from 3,230 in 2018 and 2,739 in 2017. That’s roughly 500 more homes closing over the two-year period, and it represents a lot of hard work.
Anyone who has ever purchased a home knows that much goes into the process, and it takes professionals at all levels to see it through.
But it goes deeper than that, because a home purchase is also a highly personal matter. It is a turning point in most buyers’ lives, one that triggers other positive impacts.
One agent told us Longview Realtors saw a high number of first-time buyers pushing up the sales totals in the past year. New homeowners have the opportunity to change their circumstances and become foundational in a community. It is a big step and many families were impacted.
The extra home sales also did not just involve those who already live in Longview. We don’t know the figures, but some of the buyers must be people moving into the area. That means our city is growing.
Those extra homes had to be built, too, which means home builders, electricians, plumbers, bricklayers and all kinds of workers had a busy year filled with solid work. With that many more homes, there could not have been all that much down-time to deal with.
With high employment, there’s no real indication that these numbers are going to fall this year, either. We’re looking for another busy year for Realtors and builders.
Though most indicators are positive, not all are. As we said earlier, all pointing the same way almost never happens.
In an energy-producing area such as Longview, high oil prices are generally positive, though not for everyone. Right now, the oil industry is suffering from a glut of supply and low oil prices. There also is pressure from many directions for reduced dependence on fossil fuels.
We see the industry working to shift its focus, and the companies that pump oil now will move to wind and solar power. Texas is already one of the largest wind power producers, and we don’t see why East Texas can’t have its slice of the pie. It is a matter of transitioning.
It’s dangerous to predict economic trends over too long a time. Too much can happen that we do not control, from wars to new inventions. But we do know it is better when the indicators are pointing up, rather than down. And the indicators in our area are pointing to a rosy near future.