Editorial: Electrical systems will never be weather-proof, but providers should aim for resiliency

More than two weeks after a storm announced summer's impending arrival with a bang, the lights are back on across East Texas.
How did the infrastructure of SWEPCO and rural electricity providers hold up? Widespread and lingering power outages that sent folks hunting for ice, water and shade answer that question.
In other words: Not so great.
At the peak of outages, SWEPCO reported almost 75,000 of its East Texas customers were without power.
Particularly damaged was SWEPCO's transmission system, which delivers electricity over long distances from plants to substations, where the power is converted to voltages appropriate for use in homes and businesses. More than 50 transmission lines were knocked out of service.
“This is the worst transmission-impacted storm I’ve ever seen in my career, and it’s the worst one we’ve had at SWEPCO,” SWEPCO President and COO Brett Mattison said days after the storm.
SWEPCO reported its utility poles and distribution wires serving individual homes and businesses also experienced extensive storm damage.
It's impossible to weather-proof an electrical system. Poles, wires and other components are damaged by high winds as well as from fallen trees and other debris.
But weather-hardening is another story, and the goal should be resiliency. That means the ability of a provider to restore power quickly.
The kicker is upgrades that make electrical infrastructure more resilient come at a price usually paid for from customers' pockets.
Some of those upgrades are technology related.
For example, Michelle Marcotte, SWEPCO spokeswoman, told us the company's recent weather-hardening efforts have included implementing "an advanced automation system in parts of Longview that has shaved off hours of restoration times during storms. The Distributed Automation Circuit Reconfiguration system allows smart devices to communicate to quickly detect and minimize outages."
Marcotte also said SWEPCO's new digital meters — or smart meters — allow the company's system to more quickly recognize outages.
"During the most recent storm on June 16, SWEPCO was able to restore 3,500 Texas customers by pinging advanced digital meters," she said. "SWEPCO began deploying advanced digital meters in Texas in 2021, and full deployment of the 195,000 meters is expected be completed this year."
Electrical providers also should consider increasing pole inspections and gradually replacing wooden poles with sturdier steel that can better withstand strong winds.
And beyond weather-hardening measures, one of the most basic outage prevention strategies is vegetation management. SWEPCO regularly trims trees and other vegetation that could cause issues with power lines. The company said in September 2019 that it spends $10 million a year in Texas on the program.
Ultimately, storms will continue to blow through East Texas, and power systems will occasionally fail.
Customers should accept that increased efforts to cut outage times likely will translate into higher bills. Ask anyone whose home was temporarily turned into a furnace during our most recent outage, and they'd probably say they're just fine with that.