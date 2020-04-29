Editorial: Even as rules are being relaxed, danger from pandemic remains real

A chorus of cheers went up across Texas this week as Gov. Greg Abbott announced that, beginning Friday, rules governing the shutdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic would begin to be loosened.
The celebration was such that we had to wonder if Texans had actually been listening to what the governor said.
He did not give an “all clear” message. He in no way indicated that the danger or pain from the pandemic is past. Indeed, he went to great lengths to make certain Texans understood that much work is left to be done.
Hello? Are we listening yet?
The opening is extremely limited, and that’s as it should be. For example, restaurants can allow diners to return Friday, but can seat no more than 25% of their maximum capacity. So if you rush out to enjoy dinner at your favorite place, expect it to be “full,” with delays before you are seated. That is if it’s open at all. Some won’t bother, understanding the limits leave little room for profits.
Going to the movies will present the same challenge. The 25% rule will be in effect at theaters, too, and Abbott said it would remain so until it is clear the number of COVID-19 cases doesn’t jump after this first phase of loosening.
A number of other businesses are still ordered to remain closed. Those include hair salons, barbershops, gyms and bars. Those, too, will likely be allowed to begin opening if the data can show the virus is not regaining ground.
That should not be seen as inevitable. We have real doubts, particularly because we see the number of cases in East Texas still increasing — with big daily jumps in some area hot spots. The trend line statewide, in fact, doesn’t appear to be flattening.
We hope Abbott is being completely honest in his statement that he will not hesitate to reverse course if it becomes obvious more time is needed.
Unfortunately, we aren’t sure exactly how he is going to know that. Testing in Texas is still woefully lacking. It has improved to some degree but will have to improve exponentially to be truly helpful.
The fact is that as Texans, each of us have the most say in whether the phased plan will work. The closer we follow the rules as Abbott has set them down, the better chance we have to keep the pandemic under control and more reopening ahead. We know that following the rules can work, because we’ve seen it work in other places.
Authorities cannot be everywhere to put a stop to risky behavior and, honestly, they should not have to be. Texans should be mature enough to understand what is at stake. Regrettably, we know not all of our fellow Texans get it.
Some believe they have the right to exercise a type of selfish freedom that puts others in danger. They don’t seem to understand the basics of transmission of highly communicable diseases and seem still to think COVID-19 is merely the flu.
Understand or not, it is required they follow the rules designed to keep all of us safe and allow our businesses to keep opening. Disregarding what we have learned about the virus will make life more difficult for all of us.
Being sensible and safe gets us through. It is not time to give up the effort yet.