Editorial: Even if you don’t believe it, COVID-19 is deadly serious

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran finally issued a two-week stay-at-home order effective late Friday for residents of that county. This was an overdue relief for us in Gregg County and elsewhere in Northeast Texas.
With 27 cases of COVID-19 and the region’s first death from it, infection in Smith County has far outstripped all other counties in our region. Until it clamped down, efforts elsewhere had little chance of slowing the contagion.
Gregg County, which has four confirmed cases, acted much more decisively last week. Its mandatory shelter-at-home order came when three cases were confirmed and community spread was deemed certain to be found.
Such strong actions are made necessary by the continuing reluctance of too many people to believe the seriousness of this situation. Those ignoring best health practices left officials with no option but to make these guidelines law.
Yes, law.
The orders to stay at home and follow other guidelines are no longer a suggestion or request. Though officials have asked kindly, they’ve made clear those who disobey can be cited and given a hefty fine. Under the Gregg County order, violators could even face jail time.
No official we’ve talked with wants to see anyone fined or jailed. The point is to make clear the need to slow the spread of coronavirus as quickly as possible. The faster this is accomplished the less pain we will have.
Unfortunately, pain is a certainty. We wish it were otherwise but it is time for some of our leaders to catch on to the undeniable fact we cannot get through this unscathed. For many, the pain will be little more than the boredom of having to stay home or face a shortage of toilet paper.
Others will face more serious challenges. Jobs already have been lost and businesses will close. The economic realities cannot be overlooked. But as dire as they may be, they are not as daunting as the probable human costs.
COVID-19 is not the flu. Anyone who says so is dangerously uninformed. It kills more patients and definitely spreads more quickly.
And it’s just getting a strong foothold in the U.S. In fact, the rate of contagion in the past two weeks in the U.S. has been more than twice that seen in the nation with the world’s second-fastest growing rat
As this is being written Saturday, the number of known U.S. cases is nearing 112,000. The number of deaths is at least 1,850, and more than 400 of those were reported Friday alone, representing an increase of more than 27%. This disease is spreading very rapidly.
Further, despite what you might read on the internet or hear some cable TV talking head tell you, there is no cure or treatment. Yes, some existing drugs are being tested as a means to reduce symptoms, but those pitching them as a cure are trying to mislead you.
One reason for pushback against stay-at-home rules and business closures ordered by the governor is probably the droning of some politicians and media personalities to question the seriousness of the situation. Some say there is no danger at all, that this is somehow all made up. We can’t imagine how they explain away the rapidly increasing death toll.
Every day, these people exhort their followers who, in turn, do the same with their friends. That is deadly dangerous. Each time a person is convinced to not worry, that person’s life is put in danger along with all those he or she contacts. Ultimately, they endanger us all.
If you don’t believe in the seriousness of COVID-19, that’s your business. You might also believe the Earth is flat or that “the government” has secret tunnels under vacant Walmart stores.
But please, don’t spread your disease of misinformation to those around you. That can be as deadly as any virus.