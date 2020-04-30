Editorial: Everyone should wear a mask while in public

Lets face it, unless you’re an outlaw, you have probably never thought of wearing something over your face for a trip to the grocery store.
For many adults, it may feel silly to pull a handkerchief, surgical mask or another kind of covering over your nose and mouth before stepping into public.
But make no mistake, without a vaccine or effective drug, facial coverings are one of the few weapons available in our arsenal against COVID-19. Putting on a mask in public can help prevent the spread of this disease, get our local economy back on track faster or even save someone’s life.
Since early April, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended everyone wear a cloth face covering when out in public.
This is not just to protect the wearer. It’s to protect others in case you are in fact an unwitting carrier.
Considering the new coronavirus can live inside a person for days or longer without creating symptoms, that makes sense. Its sneaky ways are one big reason it is exponentially more contagious than influenza. Many of us are spreading it without ever knowing we have it. The News-Journal has reported on the experiences of recovered patients who said they were doing just that before finally being tested, and they warned others against it. Listen to them.
Officials in East Texas for weeks have been saying everyone should be wearing a mask when out in public. Mayors, county judges, public health officials, doctors all have been pleading with us to do so. Listen to them, too.
Ignore the bad examples being set by officials who ignore the guidelines, and by the majorities of shoppers a recent News-Journal survey found weren’t wearing masks while heading into Longview big box stores.
Compared with the common flu, the new coronavirus is also far more deadly, especially to people older than 65, suffer from comorbidities or have compromised immune systems.
If you’re young or in good health, COVID-19 may not be high on your personal list of fears. But we all know someone who is highly susceptible to the disease. And you could very well be spreading it.
Think about your parents or grandparents. Is their life worth risking?
The next time you leave the house and are among strangers, think about those people. Think about whether it’s worth jeopardizing someone’s health for your personal convenience.
Also, take a look around. These days, the good guys are the ones with the masks on.
More information
Cloth face coverings should:
■ Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.
■ Be secured with ties or ear loops.
■ Include multiple layers of fabric
■ Allow for breathing without restriction.
■ Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
Q: Should cloth face coverings be washed or otherwise cleaned regularly? How regularly?
A: Yes. They should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.
Q: How does one safely sterilize/clean a cloth face covering?
A: A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering.
Q: How does one safely remove a used cloth face covering?
A: Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.
For instructions on how to create a homemade face covering, check out the CDC’s instructions bit.ly/2yWrEce