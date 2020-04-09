Editorial: Federal government must act to clear testing backlog, prepare for fall

How many people in Longview are ill with COVID-19? No one knows. Not us and not you. Not public health officials, doctors, nurses or anyone else.
None of us know because so few tests are being done here — or anywhere, for that matter. No one is counted as “positive” unless shown to be so with a test, even if they have all the symptoms of COVID-19.
Despite what you may have heard from President Donald Trump and others at the federal level, the tests are not being done for a simple reason: They are not available.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne put it this way last week: “The bottleneck is testing. It’s just not out there.”
The numbers bear that out. As of Tuesday evening, just more than 450 tests had been done in Gregg County. That’s one for about every 275 residents. Statewide numbers show one of about every 300 Texans had been tested.
The bottleneck prevents or at least seriously delays us from getting ahead of the pandemic. Without knowing how many are infected and where it is spreading, fighting the coronavirus is like chasing a ghost.
First, roughly a quarter of those who are infected will never show any symptoms. But they will be carriers who might infect others. The fact this is happening is one of the reasons COVID-19 has spread so rapidly. Even those who do become symptomatic will likely carry the virus and be infectious for up to two weeks before symptoms appear. These are among the reasons social distancing and good hygiene are crucial.
Unlike the seasonal flu, COVID-19 does not come on quickly. The illness tends to appear slowly. Those who think they are only getting a slight cold may not seek medical help.
Going to the doctor, though, doesn’t guarantee a test. Medical professionals are very selective in using their limited supply. We’ve also been told officials can’t say how many people in Gregg County have recovered because the tests required to confirm it instead are being used on new cases. Both moves are prudent and understandable.
What we don’t understand is why tests are not being produced more quickly. Because a vaccine is likely at least a year away, good testing will be needed for the fall flu season when COVID-19 is likely to make a comeback.
So we need testing now and we will need it later. The ramp-up to meet this need should have begun. That it hasn’t is another major failure in the U.S. response.
As of now, we don’t even have an approved treatment to ease symptoms of COVID-19. Some are pinning their hopes on hydroxychloroquine, but that’s still an unknown. Dr. Julie Philly, a professor of medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler, said this on a teleconference town hall this week: “I do not recommend taking any of this at this time. ... We still don’t know exactly how this works.”
We are fairly certain that no officials here — health or political — have failed to perform their duties. They seem to have made mostly right moves, though it is increasingly clear they must be prepared to do even more.
Our focus now must be on following orders to stay home and away from stores and other gatherings to slow the spread. And it must be on getting testing in place to better deal with the pandemic now and in the future.
We second what Gov. Greg Abbott has said: The federal government must act.