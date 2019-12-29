Editorial: Fire at Rusk County church is a test of faith for all of us

Shell’s Temple, a small church near Laneville in Rusk County, burned down the Saturday before Christmas. As often happens in such situations, the congregation came together anyway, not willing to allow tragedy to stop worship.
The church is affiliated with the Church of God in Christ, a predominantly black denomination that has churches around the world.
Shell’s Temple might be small, but the denomination is one of Christianity’s largest, with more than 5 million members in the United States alone. It is considered the largest Pentecostal denomination in the country.
An investigation into the fire continues apace with results expected to be released within days. There are signs, sadly, that the church may have been destroyed as a result of arson. Investigators are approaching it as such.
No one should make any hasty conclusions. The church was not insured because it could not qualify due to window air conditioning units and a propane tank.
The fire could have been accidental. But even if not an accident it does not automatically signal this was a hate crime. Arsonists have more than one motive.
Still, the fact we are even discussing the possibility it could be a hate crime is not comforting as we prepare to launch into a new decade. It is simply not true that we have overcome all the old racial hatreds that have dogged our country from its beginning.
It would be easy to see how anyone could despair that our society will ever be able to move on.
And yet, the congregation of Shell’s Temple — those most directly impacted — seem already to be looking to the future.
When members met a week ago, the order of service was altered, but the focus was squarely placed where it always has been: worshiping God.
Elder Mitchell K. Battles, who leads the congregation and must provide comfort to the members as well as find comfort himself, said it well:
“We did what we normally do. We prayed and gave praises to God and asked forgiveness for the ones that did it.”
Battles indicated that a decision had already been made by church members to rebuild.
We know that will be a difficult task but not an impossible one.
If arson is determined, we may still never know who set the fire or why. Battles is a vice president of the Tyler branch of the NAACP, so perhaps that would be a “reason.”
Again, we hope that is not the case.
We’ve noted that arson fires at black churches rarely seem to come only one at a time. Often when it happens there is a string of crimes. Everyone should be on watch for this in our area.
No matter what, this is definitely a test of faith for all those who attend Shell’s Temple, and those who care about it. In some ways, this is a test for us all.
Will we pass muster?