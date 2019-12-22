Editorial: Follow the spirit of the season, not the anger on your television

A presidential impeachment is probably not the “gift” most Americans were yearning for this Christmas. But it is what we received and, so far as we know, it cannot be returned or regifted.
This is only the third time in our nation’s history that a president has been impeached.
It is only the first step needed to remove a president from office. The next thing that has to occur is a trial in the Senate, with senators acting as jurors.
Removing a president takes 67 senators voting in favor of that move. Because the Republicans have a majority in that body, the chance President Donald Trump would be removed is tiny, even as more evidence emerges.
The writers of the Constitution obviously wanted a final check on presidential actions, but one that could not easily be activated. This is as it should be.
Now it seems no Senate trial may occur at all.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate unless a fair trial is assured. Senate leader Mitch McConnell is promising no such thing, fully admitting he has already made up his mind on the matter.
So we have a standoff that may never be resolved, or at least not before the election of 2020, which could render the entire issue moot.
The impeached has pleased some in East Texas and angered many. We would argue against either emotion.
An impeachment is not a happy occasion. Nor is the public served by having elected or public figures spouting rages and furthering outlandish and unproven conspiracy theories. We’ve even heard of some on the endless pundit shows who suggest civil war and other unrest in the wake of this political crisis.
Try not to be swayed by such rubbish talk.
Instead, what is best is for all involved, no matter what they believe, to be clear-eyed and thoughtful about all that is to come if a trial is to begin in the Senate. This is a time to show we are a nation of laws and not unbridled emotions. The law must be followed, as it would be in any case.
We would fervently hope all involved would approach any trial with an open mind, no matter their political affiliation. Just because Trump has cut funding to a favorite program or is following an unsavory course is no reason to impeach.
Likewise, just because you might like the president’s policies does not mean he has done it the right way.
What has been most disturbing to us throughout the process is the amount of raw anger we see between neighbors and others who have known one another for years. It is past time for all of us to take a deep breath and think about the lasting damage being caused to interpersonal relationships that cannot be repaired by election.
Who holds the presidency is important. Following the laws is important. But the vitriol launched over political disagreements is more destructive than any political decision could ever be.
Take your lead from the season and not from your television.
The outcome of that could be a truly desirable and lasting gift.