Editorial: For the good of our city and state, don't forget about census

You still have a few months to complete your U.S. census form, but why wait?
The census is conducted every 10 years and aims to count every person in the U.S. As of Monday, Texas and Longview residents were doing OK, but there’s still a long way to get to a complete count.
According to information available at 2020Census.gov, just more than 55% of Texas residents had completed the form as of Monday, falling short of the national rate of nearly 61%. The response rate in Longview was 59%, and a bit higher in some area cities. But it should be better.
We know we’re starting to sound like a broken record on this, but the importance of a complete count is even more crucial in 2020. Here’s why:
In any “normal” census period, the count in each state, county and city is used to determine distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal funding each year across the nation. An undercount would mean less money for health care, education and nutrition, as well as local needs like fire departments, roads, housing and others. With the unknown long-term impact of the pandemic and high unemployment, it’s more important we get our fair share of federal funds.
Census counts also help determine:
■ The number of seats the state is allotted in the U.S. House of Representatives.
■ Whether state and local legislative districts must be adjusted or redrawn based on population changes.
■ Census data also can be valuable to business owners who might use it to determine where to open new stores, restaurants, offices or other business operations based on population growth and trends, and understand what services they need to offer.
Answers provided in the census are used only to produce data about our nation and never used against you. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to keep the information you provide confidential. It is prevented from releasing any of your personal information to law enforcement, and government agencies are not allowed to use the information you provide on the census against you and answers will not impact eligibility to receive government benefits.
Let’s make an impact and make sure everyone gets counted so our community can have the resources it needs.
Getting it done
Completing the census is easier than ever, because this census is the first time households have been encouraged to respond digitally. Visit my2020census.gov to fill out the form online.
For help responding to the census, customer service representatives are available every day from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.:
English: (844) 330-2020
Spanish: (844) 468-2020