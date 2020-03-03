Editorial: Go vote today — it's your right and responsibility

Gregg County, we can do better than this.
Through the early voting period that ended Friday, the number of voters from both parties who took time to cast ballots was less than in the previous two March primaries. Frankly, neither of those were blockbuster turnouts, either.
In a county with more than 70,200 registered voters, by the end of early voting Friday, only 5,226 Republicans and 1,670 Democrats had done their patriotic duty by getting to early voting locations and casting ballots.
What a sad testament.
If you’re among the 63,000 voters who didn’t vote, here’s the good news: Today is Election Day, so you have one more chance. All you have to do is look elsewhere in today’s editions to find a polling place, get there before polls close at 7 p.m. and prove you care about your county, state and nation.
We strongly urge every registered voter to do that. Voting is an important right and a responsibility of citizenship. It’s one we take for granted at great peril to our system of government.
And with recent changes, voting is easier than ever.
Under countywide voting, you can vote at any of 18 polling places open today countywide. Gone are the days when we could vote only in our neighborhoods. Use our list to find the poll that’s closest to your workplace, near where you’re having lunch, or on the way home. Then go vote.
We can hear Republicans asking why they should take time vote when President Donald Trump has no real party opposition. Simple: That’s far from the most important race on the ballot.
While the national media and the TV talking heads are screeching about the presidential race, there also are local races here, across East Texas and statewide, the results of which will have more direct and regular impact on your daily lives than who occupies the White House.
Here in Gregg County, Joe Parker and Floyd Wingo are vying to replace retiring Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd, while incumbent Pct. 2 Constable Billy Fort is challenged by John Bisese, and incumbent Pct. 3 Constable John Slagle has an opponent in John McCubbin.
There’s also a jam-packed presidential ballot on the Democratic side to pick a challenger to Trump. Other federal races include 12 Democratic candidates vying to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November. And Cornyn faces four challengers in his own party’s primary.
Republican U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, who represents Northeast Texas, faces a challenger in his party primary and the winner will face lone Democratic candidate Hank Gilbert in November.
We know some will argue they simply can’t find a few spare minutes in the 12-hour window polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to take care of this civic duty. We’ll bet that unless there’s a true emergency situation, you’re wrong. Go vote.