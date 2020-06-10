Editorial: GOP county chairs harming the party with nutty postings

While it has not always been the case, Gov. Greg Abbott increasingly has become a steadying influence in the Republican Party when some members have wandered out to the fringe.
That’s happened again in the past week after several GOP county chairs outlandishly suggested the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis was a staged event, one designed to somehow make President Trump and Republicans look bad.
In his response to them last week, Abbott was unequivocal the county chairs were out of line, calling “disgusting” such stupid ideas about Floyd’s death.
“It should not be the subject of any of these conspiracy theories,” he said. “It’s irresponsible for anyone to promote some conspiracy theory of what is otherwise a brutal act of police violence.”
Abbott and other top Republicans said the chairs in Bexar and Nueces counties resign their elective posts after pushing such nonsense via their Facebook pages. Unfortunately, the silliness was not limited to South Texas.
Lee Lester, the Republican Party chairman of Harrison County, posted a similar conspiracy theory on the Facebook page of the Republican Party of Harrison County. He later edited the post to make clear he hadn’t said he agreed with the theory, which raises the question about why he would have shared it in the first place. He never said he didn’t believe it, either.
In fact, the party’s Facebook page contains a number of conspiracy theories about topics ranging from the Floyd death and COVID-19 to the supposed treasonous activities of former President Barack Obama.
These fantastic fictions cannot be helpful to the efforts of the Republican Party to continue in power.
Whether Lester — or any county chairman — should resign is strictly party business. But Abbott is absolutely correct that party chairs should be disseminating facts and not this sort of fantastic fallacy. While Texas might be a safe Republican bet for the presidential election, it surely is not as reliably Republican as it once was.
Democrats are working diligently to turn the state blue. That would be a serious blow to the Republican Party. If it happens, these sorts of conspiracy theories will be a root cause.
What is needed from both the Republican and Democratic parties is a straight-forward discussion of how they see the problems in our society and what they intend to do about them. We know there is a chasm between the two views and that is fine. Each party should have the chance to state its positions clearly and fully.
As that is done the American people have the opportunity to make a choice between the two based on reality. The tales told on Facebook are mostly fantasy and don’t help anyone, least of all the Republicans hoping to win election.
As a first step, Lester should remove the conspiracy theories on his party’s web pages and focus on facts from this point forward. Republicans have a story to tell, a good one, so there is no reason to resort to made-up stories. Such silliness is harming the party.