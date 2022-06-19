Editorial: Great Texas Balloon Race is back home, and we couldn't be happier

When it comes to the Great Texas Balloon Race, we agree with Judy Garland: There’s no place like home.
The race, which began in 1978 in the parking lot of the Longview Mall, moved to what is now the East Texas Regional Airport in 1990, where it remained until this past year.
But after the event was canceled in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was raging across East Texas and the nation, the race returned in a limited format this past year with three days of competition flights over Longview.
Count what followed among a rare positive pandemic side effect.
Organizers say the feedback from pilots, event sponsors and the community was so glowing — race Chair Michelle Ford said the 2021 flights were a “tremendous boost” to Longview — that bringing the entire event back inside the city just made sense.
That leads us to this weekend, as today wraps up the balloon race’s inaugural year at the Longview Convention Complex.
The event has been a summer highlight on the East Texas calendar for years, and it isn’t hard to appreciate its consistent local economic impact through restaurant sales, hotel stays and more.
A 2013 survey by the Longview Chamber of Commerce found visitors to the race that year spent about $844,000 during the three-day event — $449,020 at local restaurants, bars and food vendors; $292,055 at hotels and motels; and $143,152 at retail stores. That was based on a survey of about 393 people who attended the race, 278 who were from out of town. The race that year saw about 12,600 attendees, with 9,000 of those from out of town, according to earlier News-Journal reports.
And while staging the whole three-day event inside our city — including the balloon glow, music, vendors and more — might also move attendees’ business to restaurants, hotels and gas stations closer to the convention complex, the positive effects aren’t only measured in dollars and cents.
As Shawn Hara, the city of Longview’s director of community destinations, told us, the “community aspect” of the race coming home shouldn’t be overlooked.
Tyler has its Rose Festival, Poteet its Strawberry Festival and the Rattlesnake Roundup has been drawing visitors to Sweetwater since 1958.
Longview has the Great Texas Balloon Race, and it’s a great reason to show pride in our city.
We look forward to many more years of the event thrilling spectators across the city and at our convention complex.
The race ends today with the final round of competition flights over the city and the awards ceremony at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
For target locations this morning, visit the News-Journal’s Facebook page.