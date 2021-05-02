Editorial: Gregg County residents must remain vigilant against spread of COVID-19

As COVID-19 vaccination rates in Gregg County continue to slowly inch upward, it might be tempting to allow vigilance against the spread of the virus in our communities to decline.
That’s because new COVID-19 cases reported in our county have remained low since at least early March.
Another positive sign: The hospitalization rate from the virus in the Longview and Tyler area also has remained low since topping 15% in December, triggering more business restrictions. That rate has remained around 3% in the past week (although that’s an increase from a low of about 1.8% in recent weeks).
However, troubling signs have emerged. Although the rate of community virus spread this past week in Gregg County was still reported as “minimal” by The Northeast Texas Public Health District, that number has inched up from earlier in April.
Another concern is the number of vaccines administered in Gregg County has been on a steady fall since the end of March, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. In the span of about a month, the number of shots given in the county has dropped about 57%.
It’s likely a growing perception that life has returned to normal is influencing residents’ decision not to get a vaccine.
However, it’s important to note that just because businesses have opened at full capacity and community events and other public gatherings have either returned or are scheduled to return soon, the threat of COVID-19 remains real in East Texas.
Our communities have reason to remain cautious.
May brings Mother’s Day and high school graduation commencements and celebrations, while summer means Father’s Day, July Fourth and gatherings with family and friends.
About 28% of Gregg County residents 16 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to state data. That’s nowhere near the number needed to achieve the safety of “herd immunity” in our community.
The state also reports that 34.6% of Gregg County residents 16 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 59% of community members age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated.
We urge residents who have not gotten a shot to do so as soon as possible.
The Gregg County vaccine hub continues to operate each weekend at the Longview Exhibit Center. Appointments can be scheduled by going to vaccinate.christushealth.org/longview or by calling 1 (877) 335-5746.
Vaccines also are available at various pharmacies, clinics and other locations across Longview and other area cities.
A map for some of those vaccination locations can be found at news-journal.com/covid-19/ .
Now isn’t the time to discard our vigilance against the virus that has taken such a toll on our communities.
The last thing anyone should want is another surge, affecting our health and safety, our businesses and so much more.