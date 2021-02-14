Editorial: Gregg County's COVID-19 vaccine hub our ticket to return to normalcy

After almost a year of waiting, thousands of people in our community have now received their COVID-19 shot thanks to a recently established vaccine hub in Longview. The vaccine offers protection from a deadly virus and hope for us, as a community, to return to normalcy soon.
In the first few weeks of the vaccine hub, we have observed a smooth, seamless process that has resulted in people arriving, checking in, receiving a vaccine, waiting for observation and departing the Longview Exhibit Center within 20 minutes total.
This process, which is resulting in the care and protection of our residents, took incredible planning and organization, and we couldn’t be prouder of the leadership in our community that made this hub possible.
As doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna became available, the state in January established hubs to provide more people with the vaccine and to offer a simpler way to sign up for an appointment. The state also started funneling most of its available vaccines to those hubs.
When the state first announced its vaccine hubs, the nearest one to Longview was in Smith County. Two hubs in Smith County had been established to serve all of the Region G Trauma Service, which encompasses 19 counties in the region.
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center applied to become a vaccine hub and was denied by the state. With foresight, Christus Good Shepherd CEO Todd Hancock reached out to Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt to ask if the county would partner with the hospital to apply again as a hub.
Stoudt agreed and contacted state Rep. Jay Dean, who helped arrange a meeting between local officials and leaders in Austin. Though Dean arranged the meeting, it was up to Stoudt, Hancock and a team from Gregg County to convince the state to grant a hub designation.
And they did.
On Jan. 25, Christus announced that Good Shepherd Medical Center had received the designation.
“We’ve heard from the public. They’ve waited patiently. They want their shot now, and this is their time,” Hancock said Jan. 25. “This marks a very important milestone as we move forward, and this is going to be the mechanism by how we return to normalcy, not only here locally but regionally, statewide and nationally.”
Each week, thousands of people now visit the Longview Exhibit Center to receive their dose of the vaccine. According to data from the state, more than 10,000 people in Gregg County have received at least one dose. Though not all of that can be attributed to this vaccine hub, thousands of those doses can be.
Without the designation of a sustainable vaccine hub to serve not just Gregg County but our surrounding community, thousands of East Texas residents would continue to be without a single dose.
We want to take a moment to recognize all those who made this hub designation a reality. We applaud you for your commitment to the safety of our community, for your tireless work in obtaining this designation and for your planning and organization that have made this such a simple process for our community.
We continue to look forward to the day when all Gregg County residents will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated against this virus. Because of the leadership in our community, we are confident that day will come soon.