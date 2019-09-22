Editorial: Hair rules in Tatum serve no real purpose

School districts across Texas — and the nation — have a patchwork of different rules and regulations that have little to do with actual education. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t appropriate and necessary.
Many of those rules are vital to the safe and orderly operation of the district. For instance, students cannot attend classes without wearing shoes. This doesn’t apply to their ability to learn, but is in place for sanitary and safety reasons.
Most students, or at least their parents, can understand the need for such regulations when they are fully explained. But when the need for a rule cannot be easily communicated, there is a problem, and a sign that perhaps it should not exist at all.
A case in point is Tatum ISD, which is embroiled in a hair code controversy that, really, is a lot of heat but no fire. The disagreement arises from hair worn by two young African American boys and rules that specifically govern hair styles either totally, or mostly, worn by African Americans.
This has led some parents to say the district is discriminating against black students, a charge the district vehemently denies.
In this, we agree with the district. This is not about intentional discrimination. The hair code rules probably weren’t even written by someone within the district but are likely either from a Texas Education Agency suggestion or from another district.
The school board has full authority to change those guidelines, of course, but with dozens of policies to approve, most school boards take the easiest path possible. No one in Tatum ISD administration or school board spent time on the dress code thinking of some way to punish black students. We are confident of that.
The complaining parents do have a point, however. The hairstyles worn by both children will not in any way affect their ability (or anyone else’s ability) to learn. They will not disrupt classes or cause any discipline problems. So why does the rule have to exist?
We have not heard any sort of explanation for that and it would seem to be an important point. If the district has a reason then it should be clearly stated. If there is no real purpose, then this entire controversy will be easy to fix by simply doing away with the rule.
It probably is not going to be that simple. Schools do not like to back down on rules, especially those that are the subject of public debate. Doing so has the potential of opening questions about all dress code matters.
We suspect that would happen here. It would be surprising if other dress code rules were questionable. This sort of social engineering is not any school district’s strong point.
That’s why over the years we have seen districts do away with most restrictions on hairstyles, boys wearing earrings and some facial hair on boys. Not so long ago, shorts would have been banned for boys and girls at school and now it seems many districts allow and even encourage them.
We’ve long subscribed to the guideline that the fewer rules the better and that comes into play here. Tatum ISD — and all the rest — should keep what is necessary and discard those that are not.