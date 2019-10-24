Editorial: Help exists for victims of domestic violence

Last week the Women’s Center of East Texas sponsored a reading of the names of those who were the victims of domestic violence. The ceremony, which is conducted every year during Domestic Violence Month, did not draw a crowd nearly as big as the problem.
This is no surprise and it is not a criticism. Had that many people attended the streets around the courthouse would likely have been filled to overflowing.
We say “likely” because neither we nor law enforcement officials really know the number of victims. Domestic violence often goes unreported, for a variety of reasons. There is embarrassment, fear, coercion of silence, apologies from the person committing the act that seem sincere — even blame put upon the victim, which is often shamefully believed.
As victims of domestic violence often discover, there is no magic way to act to prevent them from mistreatment. Those supposed reasons are only excuses for inappropriate actions.
Many victims also feel there is simply no way for them to get out. They may feel bound by financial concerns or the belief they cannot get away, that they will always be tracked and in danger. Children are another valid concern that keep some in abusive relationships.
But there are ways out. For example, the Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline that helps victims of domestic violence leave their situation. Then the center can help in making a safe transition.
We would be neglecting reality if we pretended any of this is simple or clean, which is why many need help just to escape. It does not signify any sort of weakness to ask for that help. This is not the failure of the victim but the depth of the crime of the perpetrator.
Each year in our county we have people who are killed or seriously injured by a spouse or partner. Reporting in East Texas is even more difficult than in many other places because of a culture of subservience. Old attitudes die slowly.
If you are a victim, get help. The Women’s Center of East Texas can be called anytime at (800) 441-5555 and you can find the center online at wc-et.org, which can be bookmarked without it being obvious what the site is.
Just because you are not a victim doesn’t mean you have no role to play. Keep your eyes open to the possibility of domestic violence. It rarely happens in public, but when it does call the police. Don’t try to stop it yourself. If you suspect it is happening to someone else, talk to them about getting help and just be a friend.
Victims never have enough friends.
We know we cannot eradicate domestic violence but we can diminish it and we can help make certain criminals go to jail or face other punishments. Another thing we know is that the problem isn’t going to go away by ignoring it.
Get help
Help is available for victims of domestic violence through the Women’s Center of East Texas. It can be called anytime at (800) 441-5555. Find it online at wc-et.org