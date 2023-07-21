Editorial: Help shape Longview's future by giving input into Comprehensive Plan update

Eight years ago, the city of Longview created a road map for its future.
The Comprehensive Plan is a 254-page long-term planning document that covers everything from future land use, transportation and public facilities to neighborhood and community livability and economic development.
“As a long-range planning tool, it is intended for use by staff, decision-makers, and citizens to direct the growth and physical development of the community for 10 to 20 years,” according to the city’s website.
The plan also helped guide projects — everything from parks upgrades to road construction and more — that were part of a successful 2018 bond package.
City leaders say the time is right to examine and update the Comprehensive Plan while ensuring Longview's changing demographics are considered and all residents are given an opportunity to provide input.
Development Services Director Michael Shirley told us as the city's demographics shift, city leaders want to "make sure that we're including those groups that have been traditionally underrepresented and let them be represented and let us know what they want for their community as well."
The first chance to have your voice heard in shaping the direction of the city is at a public meeting scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd.
Shirley said among the factors spurring the need to revise the Comprehensive Plan is 2020 census data as well as the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Here we are approximately eight years later (after the plan was approved), and we have new data from the 2020 census, so it just gives us an opportunity to look at those updated census figures," he said. "We've been through COVID-19, and that's changed a lot of our community look and habits, so it's a great opportunity to evaluate our community statistics."
How can our city improve its quality of life through recreational facilities and more? What type of economic development projects should Longview pursue? How can we make travel easier for motorists and pedestrians?
Those are just a few of the questions residents should consider as the Comprehensive Plan update takes shape.
We urge community members to attend Monday's meeting and take advantage of any future opportunities to provide feedback, as well.
Updating the Comprehensive Plan isn't just about improving our city's facilities, streets and neighborhoods — it's about benefiting the people who make Longview a great place to live.