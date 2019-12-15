Editorial: Is this really what parents, taxpayers in Longview ISD want?

By all accounts, Cynthia Wise, chief executive officer of East Texas Advanced Academies, is a well-qualified and competent educator. That’s important, given that it seems there is little check on the moves she makes with Longview schools under ETAA control.
For readers who might not be keeping up, East Texas Advanced Academies is the organization operating six of the campuses within Longview ISD. They are Johnston-McQueen Elementary, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Forest Park Magnet School.
This new setup has been described by some as a “district within a district,” but that does not quite describe the situation. That’s because it seems there is little control of those schools by anyone within Longview ISD. Principals supposedly remain employees of Longview ISD but can still be changed apparently at will by Wise, who controls all personnel decisions at the schools operated under the charter.
This latest point was made clear last week when parents of students at Johnston-McQueen were notified that principal Jennifer Bailey was being replaced by Megan Burns.
Burns is now — and will remain — ETAA’s deputy of curriculum and instruction. We don’t know if she will ultimately retain both positions or if this is just an interim move. It would seem that being a principal is a full-time position, and the same could be said of a deputy of curriculum. As of now, the public isn’t being informed.
Bailey, meanwhile, has been moved from principal to a position called “culture conscious campus coordinator” for ETAA.
No, we don’t know what that position is, either. A search for that job title on various employment sites shows the position was advertised for ETAA until a few days ago, when the postings were canceled. No other such job title was found advertised.
We must assume that Bailey has been, or shortly will be, filled in as to her new duties. We aren’t saying the job is not a vital one that will bring much benefit. It could be an important missing piece. It is, apparently, a concept that Wise has used previously with success.
Still, in the midst of all the changes being wrought by the continuing shift of all campuses to the charter campus model across Longview ISD, we have to ask a question we aren’t sure has been posed before: Is this what Longview ISD parents and taxpayers really want? To our knowledge they have not been asked, though in a series of meetings this fall they were allowed to address it after the fact.
But if they were able to vote today, would they approve or disapprove? We don’t know and would contend that no one at either Longview ISD or ETAA knows, either.
To some extent, that’s natural. We can’t take a vote on every change in the education system. That would bring chaos.
Will parents ever have a voice, though?
This move brings profound changes to the system, not only for children and parents but for teachers, too. Shouldn’t someone other than a few board members have the right to cast a vote on the direction of our schools?
It might be said that voting on Longview ISD board members provides such an opportunity, but those elections are notoriously ignored by the public and, anyway, the Longview ISD board exerts little control over Wise, who is governed by another — unelected — board.
Is this the system Longview ISD parents and and taxpayers want? If so, we will give no beef. But we don’t think anyone knows the answer to that question.
To get the answer, you must ask. So far as we know, that has not been done.