Editorial: It's past time for Smith County, Tyler to act decisively to slow spread of coronavirus

For an illustration of what happens when officials and residents fail to act in response to the spread of coronavirus, we must look no further than Smith County, our immediate neighbor to the west.
As the number of cases there has exploded to the highest rate per capita for a county in Texas, both Smith County and city of Tyler officials have seemingly shied from actions that would slow the virus’ spread. At the same time, we have seen Tyler residents elbowing their way into retail outlets in violation of calls for social distancing, and congregating at bars in violation both of best health practices and an order issued last week by Gov. Greg Abbott closing such establishments.
We were grateful to hear Tyler Mayor Martin Heines — at a news conference Wednesday where the region’s first virus-related death and two more cases were announced — urging residents to stay home to slow the spread. We would argue such a move, or an even stronger one, was called for last week when health officials confirmed multiple cases of community-spread COVID-19 in Smith County.
Later Wednesday, unfortunately, the Northeast Texas Public Health District announced five more cases had been confirmed, making Smith County’s total 21.
What a shame officials have let the situation get to this point. And how disappointing it was this week to hear Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran suggest, “This disease is going to spread through the community no matter what you do.”
That message flies in the face of everything health officials here and across the nation have been saying.
We also were shocked to hear Moran say health officials in Tyler were not suggesting tougher steps as case numbers soared.
As we said in this space Wednesday, what happens in one Northeast Texas county impacts the entire region, and the reality of that is hitting home.
Last week, Gregg County and the mayors of all its cities signed on to a plan that called for escalating steps in response to increases in the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Wednesday, the county’s response reached its highest level, and officials put in place a mandatory shelter-at-home order, making official the need for social distancing and other steps. It does very little to hinder business but makes clear officials are serious about seeing businesses and residents follow best practices.
It’s a good plan, one that mirrors what’s in place at the state level. Unfortunately, without serious action in Smith and other neighboring counties, it has little chance to work. Tyler, Longview and other cities across the region are so strongly connected by people who travel for work, shopping and other reasons that lesser restrictions anywhere in the region will negatively impact the situation here.
It’s past time for officials in Tyler and Smith County to act decisively to slow the spread of coronavirus. That is imperative not just for the health of Smith County residents, but for residents across Northeast Texas.