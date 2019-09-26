Editorial: It's time to let it go, Beto, and find another way to help the state of Texas

We don’t typically weigh in on national politics unless there is some specific tie to East Texas. Today, however, we are wading in to express our disappointment in Beto O’Rourke, who we have supported in the past.
O’Rourke ran an impressive campaign for U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz but came up short. He performed better than any statewide Texas Democrat in decades in part because he demonstrated a true passion for the job and an interest in thoughtfully solving problems. He worked hard and was willing to speak plainly and directly to all Texans. He demonstrated all that by visiting every county in Texas in a campaign that included multiple trips to Longview and the area.
When O’Rourke decided to run for president, we weren’t sure his campaign style would translate well nationally. Still, we had no doubt he was genuine in his desire to serve all Americans and continued to appreciate his level-headed approach. But his response to the issue of gun control has been troubling enough that our opinion of him has changed.
Through too many campaign cycles there has been little real debate about reducing the scourge of gun violence in our nation. The discussion is often heightened after the latest mass shooting, then dies down with no progress until the cycle begins anew with the next incident. There is little productive discourse because both anti- and pro-gun advocates are dug in so deeply.
That’s a shame, because a focus must be kept on the issue until sensible solutions are found.
However, O’Rourke’s version of gun control — adopted in the emotional aftermath of a heartbreaking mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso — represents the fringe of any debate on curbing gun violence.
Part of O’Rourke’s program is mandatory buyback of assault-style rifles. In the third Democratic presidential debate earlier this month, he reiterated his position by saying, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”
While we agree there is little reason for automatic weapons to be in the hands of private individuals without greater regulation, forcing Americans to give them up is not the correct approach. It flies in the face of the freedom we covet, and we can’t help wondering if O’Rourke’s position is engineered more to get attention for his flagging campaign than truly moving the needle on making America safer.
We strongly believe in the exchange of ideas as a necessity for reaching consensus on the issues of the day. Debate often leads to better outcomes, and it’s a crucial element in political campaigns.
But we do not need more polarizing politics or politicians in Washington. We have far too much of both already. It is time for O’Rourke to step off the campaign trail and find other ways to use his enthusiasm and passion for the good of the great state of Texas.