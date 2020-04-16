Editorial: Jail's virus-fighting measures show promise for future

In the few weeks leading up to early April, the inmate population at the Gregg County Jail had fallen about 28%, to 558 inmates from 714 a month earlier.
Also, the number of new inmates being booked into the jail was down some days even more significantly, to fewer than 10 a day being booked in early this month from as many as 50 a day before.
Both sets of numbers are the result of steps being taken to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail. They reflect teamwork among Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, district courts, Longview’s municipal court and other area law enforcement agencies to limit jail intake mostly to people accused of crimes that threaten public safety. Those include assaults and other violent crimes, and drunken driving.
We applaud the moves. Not only are law enforcers acting decisively to slow the spread of coronavirus, they are showing it’s possible to curb jail stays without endangering the public.
As with many other lessons being learned through this pandemic, we hope this one will continue after the virus threat passes. Issuing citations instead of arrests whenever possible would be a step toward reducing disruption in the lives of non-violent offenders, and help keep down jail costs.
Law enforcement agencies and prosecutors deserve credit for devising and putting this coronavirus plan into action. Cerliano told us the jail has taken other steps to fight the virus, including suspension of in-person visitation, screening each new inmate and quarantining them for 14 days before being placed in the general population, and suspending outside work crews from entering the jail.
Similar steps are in place at other jails across the region, and with good reasons.
Jails and prisons are prime spots for coronavirus outbreaks. Inmates share cells and common areas that make social distancing difficult. Guards and inmates come and go every day, providing opportunities for the virus to hitch a ride into the facility.
Early this month, a Gregg County Jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19. Under a cooperative plan worked out between Cerliano and Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, he was transferred to Smith County, where a special cell to contain the virus is available.
To our knowledge, that remains the only confirmed case in the jail, and that indicates its plan is working. We hope they can keep it that way.
The jail isn’t an island: An outbreak there could easily spread to the community as staffers and inmates come home. Efforts to reduce the jail population help keep all of us safe — and provide a path for reducing unnecessary jail stays in the future.