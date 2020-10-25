Editorial: Junior League's Bargain Box was benefit to community

John F. Kennedy once said, “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”
This past week, we learned the Junior League of Longview would be closing its Bargain Box, which opened 60 years ago, first as a thrift shop in which members would contribute items to be sold. Then, in the 1990s, Junior League member Jeanie Folzenlogen played an integral role in cultivating the relationship between the organization and Neiman Marcus that led to the store stocking high-end items at the Bargain Box.
That partnership allowed the Bargain Box to sell merchandise at drastically reduced prices with all proceeds benefiting the Junior League. Those proceeds then enabled the League to return thousands of dollars to the community through projects, grants and scholarships.
However, this year, changes in consumers’ retail habits forced Neiman Marcus to make tough decisions about its future.
As the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, consumers continued turning more and more toward online shopping.
And not only have consumers been shopping online more, they’ve also become less brand loyal and comfortable with sharing personal information about themselves online.
All of these changes in shopping habits have led to retail giants nationwide shutting down, reducing stores and finding ways to rebrand themselves to keep up with today’s consumers.
Neiman Marcus put its Longview distribution center and another in Texas up for sale earlier this year. That was one of several steps the Dallas-based retailer took as it shifts its focus to online and full-price selling. The Longview center has plans to operate at least through the holidays this year.
We applaud the Junior League of Longview for its work in developing this truly unique partnership that has served our community for more than two decades.
While the partnership may be ending, we are confident that the amazingly talented women who comprise our Junior League will find new, unique ways to help fund operations in the future.
And one thing of which we are absolutely certain: the Junior League of Longview will continue to leave a lasting legacy on our community for generations to come.