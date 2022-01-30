Editorial: Justice served? Many unknowns in outcome of Gregg County voter fraud case

The resolution to Gregg County’s mail-in ballot fraud case was not a resounding bang, but an anticlimactic whimper.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown, who was charged with 23 felonies in the case along with his now-wife Marlena Jackson and two other men, walked out of the 124th District Court on Jan. 20 guilty of a single misdemeanor charge of election fraud. That guilty plea carries one year of probation, a $2,000 fine, an order to write a letter apologizing to the residents of Gregg County and community service.
Brown’s plea agreement also does not require him to resign or prohibit him from seeking reelection in the March Democratic primary.
The charges were related to an alleged vote harvesting scheme in Brown’s March 2018 Democratic primary run again former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams.
That race drew 787 mail-in ballots, which swung an Election Day lead by Williams into a five-vote victory for Brown. About 39% of the voters using those mail-in, or absentee, ballots made a disability claim to qualify for them. Officials previously said 2.5% of mail-in voters in the other three Gregg County precincts combined used the disability claim on their applications during that primary.
Count state Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, among those unhappy with the resolution.
“I think it is unfair to the honest and good people of Precinct 4 with this outcome,” he told us in a Jan. 23 story detailing the case against Brown.
Unfair? Possibly. But questions about the case muddy the waters.
How strong was the evidence? Were the election laws that dictated how the case was prosecuted too weak to produce a better conviction?
Indeed, Dean indicated to us that the voting laws in place handcuffed the attorney general’s office in the prosecution. He also said the Voter Integrity Bill, passed in the most recent legislative session, would provide “more teeth” for any future voter fraud cases.
“The new legislation will not be so kind as hand slaps and wrist slaps and misdemeanors,” Dean said.
Brown released a statement after his plea that said he “did not realize at the time” that asking a resident to consider voting for him while she was in possession of her mail-in ballot was a crime. But our Jan. 23 story, based on investigators’ interviews in the case, seems to point to numerous instances of questionable tactics surrounding mail-in ballots in that primary.
Those include a woman who sought to claim a disability for a mail-in ballot because she suffered from migraines and back problems — conditions that don’t quality. She listed Jackson as the person who helped her complete her mail-in ballot application.
And numerous other examples were listed by investigators in their report, all of which should at least raise eyebrows when contrasted with Brown’s statement, which also said he “should have better familiarized myself with all of the restrictions set forth in the election code.”
And the drastic contrast between how the case began and ended is worth pointing out.
In May 2018, Dean along with state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, then-District Attorney Carl Dorrough and Sheriff Maxey Cerliano stood outside the Gregg County Courthouse for a news conference to announce the start of the investigation.
“This investigation is about finding out if anybody broke the law, and if so, holding them accountable,” Dean said at the time.
“This is too important for us to ignore. If the law was broken, then folks need to be held accountable,” Hughes added.
We agree with Dean and Hughes, and although it’s unknown how widespread and rampant voter fraud truly is in Gregg County and across the state, it’s clear this case deserved prosecution.
However, we can’t say with confidence that justice was served.