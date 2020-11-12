Editorial: Kudos to Keep Longview Beautiful

Is it ironic that it took something as dire as a pandemic to stoke a new appreciation for our open spaces and the outdoors?
The restrictions on gatherings implemented in the spring spurred a desire among many Longview residents to soak up the sunshine, take a deep breath of fresh air and escape outside to our city’s impressive collection of parks and trail system.
The nonprofit organization Keep Longview Beautiful has worked for years to improve the quality of life for residents through projects at parks, trails and other outdoor areas. That commitment to serene scenery has never been more appreciated than this year, when Longview residents heard the call of the outdoors and answered it.
At The Green, the city’s newest park at Texas 31 and Spur 63, the organization installed a Memorial Play Space for younger children. The feature includes a log tunnel that children can crawl through, a log balance beam, a small boulder and more to climb on.
Like with many Keep Longview Beautiful projects, a community fundraiser paid for that new play area.
“We asked for $50,000, and we raised $52,000 in just 90 days,” said Executive Director Kim Casey.
The organization also has added other features at The Green, such as installing a small race track where children can play with toy cars and several gabion benches. The gabions — or wire baskets — used as the base for the benches are filled with litter that has been picked up around the city as part of an effort to educate park visitors about the effects of trash on the community.
Elsewhere, the organization continued its ART from the heART program, in which sculptures are installed at parks and other spots around the city.
The latest additions were this summer, when metal tree sculptures by artists Craig and Jan Blackmon were placed near the business park north of Loop 281 near Eastman Road. The pieces were donated to the ART from the heART program by engineering company Johnson & Pace.
Other ART from the heART pieces include installations at Flewellen Park, Paul Boorman Trail and The Green — more than 20 in total.
Keep Longview Beautiful also still maintains the Judson Road median and has continued with its Adopt a Street program, in which organizations or members of the community can adopt a stretch of street to keep it clean of litter.
And most recently, Keep Longview Beautiful announced it worked with the Texas Department of Transportation to install two new entryway signs set to greet motorists entering the city.
The signs are placed at the intersection of Estes Parkway and South U.S. 259 (Eastman Road) and at the intersection of Judson Road and Loop 281.
That project is funded by a Texas Department of Transportation grant and money raised by Keep Longview Beautiful.
Overall, these projects and others initiated by Keep Longview Beautiful help draw even more residents outdoors, and we thank Casey and her organization for their continued efforts to make our city beautiful.
Community residents interested in helping Keep Longview Beautiful with its projects should go to keeplongviewbeautiful.org for information or email klb@longviewtexas.gov.