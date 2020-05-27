Editorial: Lack of enforcement leads to higher case counts in Texas

Considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in East Texas and across the state, it is understandable that some might blame Gov. Greg Abbott for pushing too quickly toward easing rules to slow the pandemic.
That’s certainly debatable. But a deeper look shows that, aggressive or not, the plan itself has not caused most of the problems. The real culprits are those simply ignoring Abbott’s orders — and the fact that even the governor doesn’t seem interested in enforcing the restrictions he’s set in place.
Under a policy of no punishment for violations, even sensible rules are doomed to failure and that’s what is happening now.
The governor’s orders carried the force of law — he made that clear himself —and we suspect that some who followed them did so only because they feared enforcement.
They needn’t have worried.
Early in the pandemic, for example, Abbott said visitors from Louisiana would have to be quarantined after entering Texas because of high case counts in that state. Enforcement of that order was extremely spotty, when it happened at all. That set the tone for what was to follow.
Later came the Dallas hairdresser who refused to abide by the law to close and was first fined by a judge, then ordered to jail in accordance with what Abbott had ordered. This was unpopular across the state, which is somewhat understandable given that she said she needed to work to feed her family.
It did not take long for pushback to cause Abbott to back down. She was released from jail and local officials who enforced the law were targeted by threats and protests.
Once people found out the governor wasn’t serious about enforcing his orders it was no holds barred. Unfortunately, the lawlessness spread to Longview. It included a bar that opened in public defiance of the order after having been warned the day before. The owner promised to open again and did.
This time the police did not even show up. Why would they? Abbott and other officials had telegraphed that enforcing the law would be a waste of time and, worse, state support would be non-existent. Longview Mayor Andy Mack put it this way: “That is the governor’s rule,” he told us. “That is the governor’s issue, not mine.”
In some areas the limit on the size of gatherings was enforced and in others it was ignored. Police were also influenced by the will of local officials to back Abbott’s plan. Some cities were strict, others were not. A Texan could not be sure driving from one place to another exactly what the rules would be when he arrived.
Obviously not all the fault here lies with authorities. Texans are intelligent enough to understand the risks to themselves and others and act accordingly. The state should not have to legislate common sense, but some people are refusing to act responsibly.
Sadly, the result of the lackadaisical attitude is leading to more cases and deaths and, in the long run will almost certainly mean it will take even longer to fully reopen the state and bring its economy back to its full strength.
Abbott has a plan and it is not a bad one — as long as he enforces the rules and citizens are willing to respect the law.