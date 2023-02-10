Editorial: Landing Eastman Chemical Co. expansion project would be huge for Longview

The science behind a new technology that Eastman Chemical Co. could bring to Longview might not be simple, but it’s easy to understand the economic impact of the potential plant expansion.
The company based in Tennessee is considering an investment of more than $800 million at its Longview facility, which is in Harrison County. The project also would create about 200 jobs.
Although Longview hasn’t officially landed the project, the potential for this type of economic injection is worth getting excited about.
So what is the technology? it’s called polyester plastic recycling, and it essentially creates “value from waste,” according to Eastman’s website. That’s because waste that is “typically incinerated, sent to a landfill, or ends up in the environment” instead is broken down “and then reassembled to become first-quality material without any compromise in performance.”
Eastman says Longview is the lone finalist in Texas for the project after Texas City on the Gulf Coast was eliminated, although other sites in the United States are being considered. A decision is expected “in the first half of the year,” according to the company.
A look at major economic development projects that Longview has landed in recent years reveals just how big of a deal this is.
For example, the Gap Inc. distribution center that opened this past year in the North Business Park was a $140 million investment, although it ultimately will create about six times more jobs than the Eastman expansion. (However, the average salary of the Eastman jobs will undoubtedly be higher.)
Also, the Dollar General Corp. distribution center, which began operations in 2019 and is a neighbor to the Gap facility in the North Business Park, was a $70 million investment.
If Longview ultimately wins the Eastman sweepstakes and is chosen for the polyester plastic recycling project, it will be the latest investment by the longtime company in our community.
In 2020, Eastman and Air Liquide Large Industries, which does business on Eastman property in South Longview, embarked on a trio of expansion projects with a combined worth of almost $200 million.
Since Eastman opened its Longview plant in 1952, it has been a major supporter of community projects, especially when it comes to philanthropic endeavors to help the city’s nonprofit agencies.
The company already boosts Longview’s tax rolls and has almost 1,500 employees at its plant, which makes it the second-largest employer here behind Christus Good Shepherd, according to Longview Economic Development Corp. data.
So fingers crossed as Eastman makes its decision. Let’s hope economic fortune again shines on our city.