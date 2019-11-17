Editorial: Legionnaires’ outbreak raises serious questions

The Northeast Texas Public Health District — known as NET Health — acts as Smith County’s full-service health department, but it also provides various individual services to 23 counties in our part of the state.
According to its website, one of about 20 of its duties indicates the district “conducts surveillance, investigation, prevention and education activities to prevent outbreaks and the spread of communicable diseases.”
That is a needed service, to be sure, as are the rest of those listed. But we have to seriously ask, in the wake of an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in Tyler, if NET Health is trying to do too much.
At this writing, at least eight people who attended the East Texas State Fair have been confirmed to have Legionnaires’.
We will never know exactly how many people contracted the disease because some will not go to the doctor or hospital. Some will probably see it as nothing more than a cold, which is normal at this time of year.
But the disease is deadly serious for some — one Tyler man has succumbed to the disease — most notably those who are older than 50 and already compromised with another respiratory illness such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.
While it may seem like a common cold, Legionnaires’ disease is actually a kind of pneumonia caused by bacteria. Colds are caused by viruses and do not cause the high fever seen in pneumonia.
NET Health did call in the state health department for help and notified the Centers for Disease Control, but at times — certainly at the beginning of the investigation — it almost seemed there was more emphasis on declaring an area safe than on continuing to dig into causes and finding victims.
Was there pressure to clear the fair’s permanent buildings to reassure the public? We don’t know. It could have been the natural inclination to do that. Some have pointed to a display of hot tubs as a possibility, but there has been no definitive answer.
Might NET Health have been out of its depth in dealing with this outbreak? This is not a criticism of the district. It could have been a misunderstanding of just how serious the problem was. Then, before any preventative measures could be taken, the number of people infected had run into the double digits.
The outbreak should at least convince health officials throughout East Texas that we are not immune to some of the more exotic diseases that afflict other places. More proactive measures seem to be called for.
If a definitive cause cannot be determined, there will be a pall on next year’s East Texas Fair, and that would be a shame. The fair is a great opportunity for many not just to have fun but to show off goods and services.
This is not a time to lose faith in the services of NET Health, just a time for the district to show us again how competent it can be. The public’s health is paramount to all else, and the public must have confidence in health officials.