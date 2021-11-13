Editorial: Like it or not, LISD mask mandate an unquestioned success

One of the three parents who cared enough about Longview ISD’s implementation of a mask mandate to speak at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting had two questions that merit further discussion, in our opinion:
- He asked who the board reports to.
- He asked that a comparison be made between the Longview and Pine Tree ISDs, with the implication being that Longview’s implementation of a mask mandate did not serve to reduce the rate of infection among students.
While the speaker’s inference was that the board reports to the governor, we would suggest, ultimately, the board reports to us: the citizens of Gregg County. Elections are held annually in May, with trustees up for election on the following schedule:
- Places 5 and 6: Next up for election in 2022, and every three years thereafter
- Places 2 and 4: Next up for election in 2023, and every three years thereafter
- Places 1, 3 and 7: Next up for election in 2024, and every three years thereafter
And, while if you spend any time on social media, you might believe a majority of residents are furious about the district’s mask mandate, a trip to a board meeting might just cause you to reevaluate that belief.
On Oct. 11, a “Storm the Board” event was promoted on Facebook. Of the six people who signed up to speak before the board, two waived their time, two spoke against the mandate, one spoke for the mandate and one spoke on other subjects. This past Monday, three people spoke against the mandate.
Ultimately, the electoral process will allow all the voters of Gregg County to have their say.
As to the success of the mask mandate, the numbers are, in fact, clear. Public schools are required to report positive COVID-19 cases on school campuses, and the Texas Department of State Health Services provides an online spreadsheet to track that information. And while the Pine Tree ISD information is not included in the most recent document, Longview and Spring Hill information is, allowing us to make an apples-to-apples comparison. Through the week ending Nov. 7:
- Longview ISD: 310 total student cases among 8,264 students, an infection rate of 3.75%
- Spring Hill ISD: 196 total student cases among 1,977 students, an infection rate of 9.91%
The numbers tell the story. Students attending Longview ISD schools are nearly three times less likely to contract COVID-19 as those in the neighboring district.
"We have been monitoring cases and recoveries in Longview from the very beginning of this pandemic to today, and we will continue to do so," LISD superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said after announcing the coming end of the LISD mask mandate. "Just as we issued the mandate (in August) because of the dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, we are removing the mandate (Monday) because the evidence shows that we have successfully beaten this back in our community."
Again, the science supports the district in this decision. In the most recent report from the Northeast Texas Public Health District, Gregg County saw a total of 16 new COVID-19 cases in the 72 hours that ended at noon on Thursday. That report came on the heels of only 15 new cases in the 96 hours before that. Additionally, there are only 215 recorded active cases among Gregg County residents. After seeing record infection numbers through much of September, October has seen a welcome respite from that spike.
There are unquestionably arguments that can be made against the mask mandate. Suggesting it hasn’t been effective, though, simply is not supported by the facts.