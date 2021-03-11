Editorial: Local control good, but Longview-area leaders should use caution in mask policies

Starting Wednesday, the decision of whether to wear a face mask was returned to the public, and it is now up to each community member to make his or her own decision.
For businesses and public entities, it is their time to decide whether they will individually keep the mask requirement in place while on premises or allow visitors without face coverings.
Since Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would lift his mandate, Longview businesses and area public entities have announced a variety of policies related to face masks.
We applaud Gregg County and all of our county school districts for continuing to require face masks when in those public spaces. We were disappointed by differing policies set forth by the city of Longview and Hallsville ISD, which are not requiring masks in spaces, although the city said it will continue to “encourage” them.
Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum told us the district received input from its community about the decision.
“While this was not an easy decision, the majority of people we have heard from at the administration office level have asked us to fall in line with the governor’s orders and stop requiring masks at school,” he said.
While we value local control, we urge our community leaders to take caution when making policies, and we urge our residents to be careful when venturing out.
While we are proud that we continue on a downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in our community, we hope it remains that way. We continue to support what many of our leaders, including Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne, have been telling us for the past year: face masks continue to be effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt told us the county purposefully decided to require face coverings at the courthouse in Longview to keep the public and county employees safe from the spread of this virus that has claimed hundreds of lives in our community.
“I have continued to say that this virus is not over yet,” Stoudt said. “We want our employees and our citizens to feel safe when they come to the courthouse, and we still need to do our part to keep people safe.”
We urge the city of Longview and Hallsville ISD to reconsider their policies for the safety of our community. We echo the sentiment that we all must do our part to keep our community safe and protected as we continue this battle against COVID-19.