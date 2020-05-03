Editorial: Local governments making good use of stimulus funds, but hard decisions ahead

For a Congress that’s been so sharply divided on nearly every issue, the House of Representatives and Senate moved like lightning to provide stimulus funds to help keep local governments operating during these early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Counties, cities, colleges, health services and others in East Texas have received millions of dollars to help replace some of the money being spent reacting to and lost during the pandemic.
As this newspaper has reported, every taxing entity will have less money to work with through this budget year and into the next. Closed businesses do not generate sales taxes, and laid-off workers spend less to support the businesses that remain open. That means less revenue to fund local governments. And that means hard decisions must be made.
The federal government cannot replace every dollar for every government, organization, business and individual. The money that has been distributed is intended to keep operations afloat, services flowing and ensure viability after the pandemic has been soundly put down.
To be clear, we aren’t there yet. We may be close to reaching the peak of infection, with a reduction of new cases in sight if we follow health officials’ advice. There is no guarantee, but we remain hopeful.
Keeping people employed is one of the goals of the CARES Act, but the entities receiving the funds have to do some planning and wise spending to see that happens. That doesn’t mean dollars must go directly to salaries, or even that the jobs being supported must be solely within our community. That might be a worthy goal but the money should also be used to create long-term value for residents.
Some of the grants will be used by colleges to offset refunds to students who paid for an education they could not get when Gov. Greg Abbott closed all schools and universities.
Eight East Texas colleges and universities are sharing in $24 million in grants, with most of that going to refunds. Money originally paid by students for tuition in turn was spent in keeping people employed. Now it’s time to even the balance sheet.
Longview-based Wellness Pointe, which plays a big role in keeping East Texans healthy, will receive just more than $1 million, while Longview’s Special Health Resources has been awarded $868,000. Wellness Pointe is using the money for costs related to COVID-19 testing and treatment, and to significantly ramp up telehealth services so badly needed right now.
The city of Longview received $3.8 million in stimulus funds to substantially upgrade the city’s transit system. It is directing that to purchase four new buses and maintenance equipment. Obviously, money for new buses is not going to provide local jobs, but it will fund jobs elsewhere and does upgrade the city’s system for use into the future. It was money well spent.
The city earlier received more than $400,000 to be used in a variety of ways to offset losses from the pandemic, including the purchase of testing equipment for COVID-19.
East Texas Regional Airport will get $1.1 million and officials there are still deciding how it will be spent, though some will be used to make necessary repairs.
Workers have to make those repairs, thus they remain on the job, and the airport will be in good shape to support a rebounding economy.
All of this amounts to a good amount of stimulus money flowing into East Texas, but it is not enough to offset what is pouring out.
For local governments, reaching that balance will require hard decisions about cuts to wages, staffing levels and services. Their focus now must be on core duties and immediately reducing costs to taxpayers, who are being hard hit.
This will require perseverance and sound thinking.
It will not be easy, or painless. But we know it can be done.