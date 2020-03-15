Editorial: Local officials are doing all they can to stop pandemic

Though there still are some who don’t understand the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, the facts are becoming clearer with each update on the increasing numbers of people infected and who have died.
The pandemic is real, it is becoming more serious daily, and there is no indication we are near the top of the bell curve.
Also becoming more clear is that our health care system is inadequate to the challenge of testing, which has helped reduce the virus’s spread in other countries, and treatment, should the numbers of infected people suddenly explode.
Inadequate testing capabilities mean we do not have a solid handle on how many people are infected. Unfortunately, official tests so far have only been available outside Gregg County, and in limited numbers. That means the infection rate in East Texas is almost certainly higher than we know. Until more testing becomes available, we won’t have a grasp on the true scope.
Another fact becoming more clear is that when it comes to disease control, health professionals must be in charge, not politicians — and certainly not politicians who do not believe in scientific facts. Sadly, neither the federal nor Texas governments have done an adequate job in this regard.
The good news is that it is becoming clear how fortunate we are in Longview and Gregg County to have elected officials who defer to medical experts and are working cooperatively to get ahead of the curve on COVID-19. They are sincere about quickly sharing information with the public and taking concrete steps to fight the spread of the virus.
The local leaders we’ve heard from want to be proactive, not waiting for the situation to get out of control before acting. Both Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Mayor Andy Mack have consulted, then listened to, the health experts and let them guide their actions.
To that end, Mack canceled six upcoming city events this month, curtailing crowds in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. We’re sure the cancellations are disappointing to many and we’re pleased Mack is willing to buck a bit of criticism in the name of public safety.
The county has put some official proceedings on hold and Stoudt will consider further restricting use of county facilities this week.
Such actions send an appropriate message that the coronavirus must be taken seriously and warnings to avoid crowds heeded.
None of those cancellations stop events by private organizations that may be planned at parks and other venues outside government control. To the extent it is possible, however, we would strongly urge those organizations to consider postponing gatherings.
Anything that can be done to “flatten the curve” of new cases will be a benefit. We all will forget the pain of missed events or meetings as long as infections are held to a minimum.
The public also is getting continual updates from Stoudt whenever new information is available. Significantly, local government officials also are having more meetings among themselves and with health officials at all levels to continually coordinate efforts. Everyone appears to have bought into stopping the virus’ spread.
If we have any concern about local actions, it is that health officials are not sharing some pertinent information about suspected and confirmed cases. Refusing to provide basic answers that would not identify individual patients only serves to raise questions in the minds of the public, especially when they see such information being shared elsewhere.
While local officials are taking the matter seriously, another fact is that’s only useful if the rest of us follow the same path. After a slow start, we see increasing evidence that is happening. All of us are being called upon to change our habits for the good of our neighbors, and should be diligently trying to do all we can to prevent the spread of the virus.
The government and health officials can only do so much. Most of the effort is up to us.