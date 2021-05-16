Editorial: Longview-area schools kept students safe, excelled in year of challenges

To say this school year has been abnormal is quite the understatement.
Face masks and hand sanitizer became as common in students’ backpacks as books and three-ring binders.
Mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and screening for the illness turned into almost another full-time job for teachers, principals, nurses and other school staff members.
The continuation of virtual learning from spring 2020 for some students was yet another challenge as some, unfortunately, fell behind.
But as graduation ceremonies begin for Longview-area high schools, they’re yet another sign of our slow, welcome return to normalcy.
Commencements also are proof of the resiliency and diligence of our students, parents, educators and other school employees.
Despite all the obstacles and challenges faced by our schools, relatively few students in Longview-area districts contracted COVID-19 this school year. That’s beyond commendable.
For example, as of May 2, Longview ISD had reported 125 cases of COVID-19 among its students, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That’s out of a total student population of 8,264 — or only about 1.5%.
When compared with other states — some of which still are under partial school closures — Longview-area districts excelled in their mission of not only keeping students safe but continuing to provide a quality education.
“We have worked very hard and diligently to get through the pandemic,” Longview ISD board President Shan Bauer said at this past week’s board meeting. “It’s heartbreaking that there are students still not in school, in public schools. I never thought i’d live through a time where I could say that. I’m so grateful and so thankful for this district and the things that we are doing on the ground to make things better for our students.”
So as our seniors are celebrated at graduation ceremonies not only for overcoming but excelling during this most challenging of school years, be sure to thank those who worked so hard to ensure the safety of your children.
And remember: Community members can help determine what classrooms will look like when students return in the fall. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can move our communities toward herd immunity, helping eliminate the need for masks and other safety efforts against the virus.
To the Class of 2021: Job well done.
And here’s hoping for a mask-free 2021-22 school year.