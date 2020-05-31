Editorial: Longview is on track to emerge from pandemic stronger than before

Finding good news has been tough these past few months.
Yes, we’ve found uplifting stories in shared sacrifices made amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in recoveries from the disease and in outpourings for those who are struggling. But they all have been reminders of the challenges we face.
In the past few weeks, though, we’ve reported some truly good news that brings us hope for a brighter future as we emerge from the pandemic. It is news that gives us much to crow about and we don’t intend to miss the opportunity.
The latest was Friday, when the Longview Economic Development Corp. made a deal to sell a 6.6-acre site at Estes Parkway and Interstate 20. It’s a site we dubbed “Beirut” after a partially razed hotel sat for years, providing the appearance of a bombed-out landscape at one of our city’s major entryways.
LEDCO is selling the property for $1.9 million to Vaquero Ventures, a Fort Worth commercial real estate firm, for retail redevelopment. It’s a good price for the buyer, but the worth of putting that property in the hands of a reputable developer is worth far more than that to the community.
As a quality development grows on the property, it will spur more projects in the area. That will be a huge plus not only for South Longview, but the entire city. The deal also puts the property back on the tax rolls. That’s good news because every such increase in valuation should mean a bit less pressure on other landowners.
We don’t want to get ahead of reality because there is still road to travel before this long-sought dream comes true. But to see this movement during the pandemic raises our hopes even higher.
And that is far from the only good economic news in our city.
Last week we reported on five — yes, five — new businesses that either already have opened downtown or soon will. Since then, we’ve learned a sixth also is on the way.
These are all born of the entrepreneurial spirit and several are unique in downtown and Longview. The fact East Texans are investing their money where they live says a lot, and specifically that they believe in the future of this area.
As it turns out, so do we and so should you.
The businesses are Little Light Pediatric Therapy, at 110 E. Tyler St. which will treat children who have conditions such as autism. The business actually opened just before the pandemic but has yet to have a grand opening. We will be there when it happens.
Next door at 108 E. Tyler St. is Wild Honey Creamery, which uses honey as an ingredient in its ice cream and recently opened for curbside business. The creamery actually began selling some time ago at the Historic Longview Farmers Market and from a cart. Now it will have a full-time home.
Across the street at 117 E. Tyler St., Judd’s Downtown will not open for at least another month as the former store is converted to a restaurant. It plans to serve “classic American food.”
At 105 E. Tyler St., another former store is being converted to house Blush Salon, which will have stations for as many as 10 stylists when it opens sometime in June.
Around the corner at 206 N. Center St., Books & Barrels will open in the Knights of Pythias building, also probably in June. It will be a unique combination of a bookstore and wine bar, two of our favorite things.
Lumberjacks Axe Throwing has already opened in the Pythias building and holds true to its name. There are six targets and, when you aren’t throwing, you can have a beverage or buy snacks. At week’s end, this could be a real stress reliever.
We plan to try every one of these and hope you will, too. Don’t miss the opportunity to give our neighbors a boost, help the Longview economy and have fun at the same time.
We have a feeling this is only the beginning, that more good news is on the horizon and Longview is moving toward emerging from the pandemic stronger than ever. We may have been slowed by the health crisis, but just look at us now.