Editorial: Longview ISD board must regain control quickly

The British have a term for what we are feeling right now.
Gobsmacked.
It means utterly astonished, astounded.
We’re gobsmacked that anyone — much less the Longview ISD school board — would think it could ever be acceptable that Superintendent James Wilcox should be the district’s lead negotiator with entities applying to run seven schools when one of the four applicants was created by Wilcox.
Put more directly, the Longview ISD board has given Wilcox authority to negotiate with himself. Wonder how it will turn out?
Yes, we know three other groups also have applied for the task of administering some or all of the seven schools, which include Longview High School. But there is not much mystery as to which organization Wilcox will report is best.
We predict negotiations will go quite well with the International Center for Academics and Technology. At its creation, Wilcox was listed with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office as the registered agent for that group. The other three will likely not fare as well, though that’s just a guess.
Because Longview ISD is so accomplished at keeping business out of public view, we don’t know if board members had any idea that Wilcox was connected to the group when he was given power to do the negotiating. We can only hope they were kept in the dark like the rest of us. That would at least help us understand their move.
None of this is to suggest that Wilcox has done anything illegal. We don’t know or suggest that. But appearances matter and, more than most districts, Longview ISD needs to manage how it looks to the public. This move does not look proper and nothing can make it look that way.
The board should immediately find another person to handle negotiations, preferably someone not at all connected with Longview or Wilcox. That will not be easy but it is the only way to start returning to any semblance of public confidence in the administration of these schools.
The other option would be to disqualify the International Center for Academics and Technology, but the group might well be worthy of consideration.
Wilcox may have done no wrong, but we cannot believe he did not know he was skating close to edge in this process. The board should tell us if he informed them of his ties to the organization. If he did, the board has failed us badly in choosing him anyway.
If he did not, the board now faces other decisions; specifically, what to do about Wilcox’s lapse in candor.
We keep being told the planning work is preliminary.
But we have been told that before, only later to discover we are too far down the road to turn back.
The public has the need and the right to know. The decisions being made now could alter Longview ISD for years. Those changes could be positive or negative, but as it stands, it is impossible to figure out.
Members of the board, this is not OK. Please move quickly to regain control and begin restoring the public’s trust in you.