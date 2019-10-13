Editorial: Longview must be more ‘nimble’ for future economic development

Perhaps the most important fact about the recent difficulty regarding the Longview sign ordinance hindering economic growth is that — in the end — the City Council acted to clear a path for development.
After weeks of silence on the matter, the council unanimously approved substantive changes to the ordinance. That will allow a Starbucks coffeehouse to locate at West Marshall Avenue and Spur 63, the former site of a Waffle Shoppe restaurant.
We understand if the location of a coffeehouse doesn’t seem all that important to you. But a Starbucks at that highly trafficked location will not only sell gallons of grandes, it will transform an unsightly intersection into one that is likely to foster more economic growth in the area.
This is not to criticize Waffle Shoppe, which flipped flapjacks among the best while it was a going concern. But upon closing, its former location quickly became an eyesore.
Redevelopment will change the whole complexion of the area.
That is why it was important for the City Council to to remove the barriers. For a while, though, we wondered if that was going to happen. To our knowledge, no council member ever took a public stance, nor did Mayor Andy Mack. That was a mistake.
It is possible the council was making its intentions clear outside the public eye, but we have no way of knowing that. If it was, it was the wrong approach. A public pronouncement would have let the rest of us know our city’s leaders were not going to let this opportunity get away.
More important, making the matter public would have told others who might be considering economic development that Longview is willing to work full-bore to help make business work in our city.
Some matters before the council must be kept quiet, and we understand that. But better that this story be spoken loudly so there is no question about what Longview is willing to consider. And most economic development must at least be considered.
There are limits, of course. The council isn’t likely to allow a hazardous waste facility within city limits — thank you — or to do anything else that endangers or makes Longview a source of pollution of any sort.
The business-speak term for the right approach in this case is to “be nimble,” which means being able to adapt to change. It is more relevant now than ever, as change of all types is occurring at an accelerating pace.
A consultant who worked on behalf of developers noted that when the sign ordinance was created in 2003, Apple’s first iPhone was not yet on the market. His point, which is correct, is that changes in our world often are outpacing officials’ ability to keep up.
We can assure you this will not be the last such instance where a city law — one made with the best intentions — will run up against a new reality of economic development.
To be ready for such opportunities we must be nimble, ready to modify or eliminate policies that no longer work as originally intended. This episode proved that leadership from elected officials is required. We hope they do not shy from that requirement in the future.