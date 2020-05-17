Editorial: Longview officials wrong to even consider loophole to raise taxes

Longview Mayor Andy Mack said he wanted to leave no stone unturned in seeking ways to keep the city afloat in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what lurks beneath some rocks should not be disturbed.
That’s especially true of a tax loophole the Texas Legislature left in property tax reductions that could have allowed the city to assess up to 8% more in property taxes without the matter being subject to a vote.
City Council members last week wisely rejected approving a resolution that would have allowed them to do just that.
The vote was not about raising the tax rate, just to open the door to that possibility. Even so, it should not have been given the first consideration. It is an affront to Longview taxpayers it was placed on the agenda.
Given the unanimous vote and public comment of all the council members, we aren’t sure how this tone deaf idea got there. We have to hope it wasn’t a “trial balloon” just to get the reaction of the community.
It got a reaction, all right. But now is not the time to be playing games with taxpayers.
Many property owners in Longview are genuinely worried how they will possibly be able to meet their annual tax bill as it stands, not to mention the many other bills they are obligated to pay.
To raise the specter of a big tax increase to those who are worried about so much else is just flat wrong and officials should have seen that.
Keep in mind that the council raised property taxes last year by $3.5 million, in part to fund big salary increases for city employees. The raises added a new $1.4 million expense that many, including this newspaper, questioned. Fees for water and sewer services also went up.
None of those increases were huge, but each one put a heavier burden on taxpayers. Shouldering that burden now is even tougher because so many are unemployed or taking home less money from companies forced to cut wages in response to the current downturn.
No one in Longview could have guessed a pandemic would sweep into our lives six months after those increases were approved. But they appeared to be extravagant even as they were being approved.
Mack has correctly said on more than one occasion that council members and administrative staffers face some tough decisions in light of the pandemic. We do understand looking for all alternate ways to get through this difficult time, but just having an idea does not mean it deserves seeing the light of day.
Most of the city’s budgetary answers must come in the way of cutting expenses. As personnel is always the biggest expense, it is unrealistic to believe this crisis can be managed without cutting there.
One possibility that might save some jobs is to rescind last year’s salary increases, which were ill-considered from the start. That is unpalatable, but whatever the city does will hurt somewhere. This problem is not solved by pretending it is only a hiccup. It will probably take years to get beyond this, both in the economic and public health senses.
Until recovery comes there should be no talk, even in theory, of raising taxes. As most of us who pay the city’s bills already have done, the city should be looking first at its own house for ways to reduce the burden on taxpayers.
If we want to talk about taxes, we should consider if there are ways to lessen the burden, not increase it. Now is time for the city to do what it can to help. The people are suffering enough. We need relief.