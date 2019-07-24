Editorial: Look up! Great Texas Balloon Race is time of wonder and celebration

Just a few more weary days and we’ll fly away, in the morning.
Well, not all of us will fly. But all of us will have the opportunity to take part in the spirit of this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race, which is set to lift off for its 42nd year with events around Longview and on the grounds of East Texas Regional Airport.
The balloon race is one of the events that truly make Longview a special place. It gives East Texans a chance to experience something right here they might otherwise have to travel hundreds of miles to see.
It is truly a time of wonder, especially for children who get to see the big balloons up close. The pilots and crews themselves are quite accessible and enjoy answering questions.
We don’t know how many dreams of flying have been fueled by the balloon race but it must be more than a few.
However, you need never set foot inside a balloon basket to enjoy the race. For that matter you can be squeamish of heights and still be amazed by how the pilots manage to accurately maneuver a craft propelled only by the winds and amount of hot air put in or let out during flight.
Keeping your feet firmly planted on the Mother Earth won’t diminish your joy in this colorful ballet, not one little bit.
Flying through the air with apparent greatest of ease is just one of the attractions connected with the balloon race, though if you are new to Longview you may not know this.
On Friday and Saturday, the end of the day means concerts by some of country music’s finest performers. Friday night will feature Gene Watson, an East Texas native and longtime country star. Saturday night’s headliner is Koe Wetzel, a current star who often sells out the venues he plays.
And have you ever seen a balloon glow? This has become a tradition at balloon gatherings across the nation, and it began right here in Longview. It happens at dusk, with balloons tethered to the ground and inflated, the pilots at various times and rhythms turning on their burners to create a colorful spectacle against the darkening sky.
No words can do this beautiful sight justice. It is something you simply have to see. If you’ve never ventured to the balloon festival, we urge you to go at night at least for this one event. You will not be disappointed and, more than that, you’ll find out there is much more to do than you expected.
A few tips: If you go during the day, remember sunscreen and a hat to avoid sunburn, and keep yourself hydrated. There are vendors selling all kinds of drinks as well as food.
Also, bring a folding lawn chair, no matter if you go for competition in the morning or afternoon for the festival events. That way, you will have a place to sit and watch competition flights and, in the evening, listen to the bands. We’ve always found we can safely set down a chair, leave it and find it right there when we come back later.
Remember, this is the Great Texas Balloon Race. That means the pilots you will be watching come from across the United States. But the people you’re watching with are mainly our friends and neighbors, and that makes it just that much better.
