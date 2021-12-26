Editorial: Lots to look forward to in Longview as 2022 nears

As the sun descends on 2021, it’s worth taking a sneak peek at what 2022 will hold.
In Longview, the new year means several quality-of-life projects coming to fruition, the opening of a major new employer and more.
Gap Inc. facility
Longview’s second large distribution facility is expected to begin operations in the summer.
The Longview Economic Development Corp., the city of Longview and Gregg County approved a set of incentives for Gap Inc. in February tied to investment and employment.
And what an investment it is.
The 850,00-square-foot facility on 142 acres in Longview’s North Business Park off Judson Road near U.S. 259 has a construction value of $91 million.
The e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center is expected to bring a $140 million investment to Longview, create 500 full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and more than 1,200 full-time jobs in the next five years. Part-time seasonal employment will total more than 1,000 people by 2026.
According to LEDCO, those job figures would make the facility among the top five biggest employers in the city, along with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, Eastman Chemical Co., Longview Regional Medical Center and Dollar General, which also operates a distribution center in the North Business Park.
Officials have said the facility will serve Gap’s Old Navy brand, and the e-commerce and distribution center will include a retail store in the business park.
Longview bond projects
The new year will see the completion of various Longview projects funded by part of a 2018 bond package, and community members who visit our city’s parks and trails have reason to celebrate.
Millions of dollars were dedicated to renovate and upgrade numerous city parks — from new playground equipment, pavilions and basketball courts to adding restroom facilities and much more.
The first parks set for completion in the new year are Lois Jackson, McWhorter, Patterson and Spring Creek parks as well as Stamper Park/Womack Field. All of those facilities were about 90% complete as of mid-December, according to Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron.
The biggest overhaul is at Broughton Park Recreation Center, where work is expected to be finished by late summer or early fall.
Broughton Park will have its recreation center renovated and expanded, while the finished facility will include three meeting rooms, two fitness areas, an e-sports gaming room, a multipurpose room, a gymnasium, branch library, social spaces and new and additional parking. The existing basketball courts will be resurfaced, and the park will have an extension of the existing trail.
Other projects also are close to completion, including the Cargill/Long Park trail, which is being repaved, among other work.
Trail extension
Speaking of trails, the new year will bring relief to frustrated motorists who frequent McCann Road.
Construction on a stretch of that road, which began in June, is building an underpass that will connect the Paul Boorman Trail and the Cargill Long Trail to form 10 consecutive miles of trails in the city.
The part of the underpass involving Judson Road was completed this past summer, and officials estimate the McCann Road piece will be finished in the spring, as long as the weather cooperates.
Balloon race
And after dipping its toe this year on an event away from the East Texas Regional Airport, a full Great Texas Balloon Race is scheduled inside the city limits in 2022.
Not only can spectators look forward to competition flights over city skies, but organizers are hopeful for the return of entertainment and other activities at the Longview Convention Complex.
The balloon race is the area’s premier annual festival, and we look forward to it taking flight again inside the Longview city limits.