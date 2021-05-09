Editorial: Low turnout of May 1 elections doesn't lessen importance of city, school races

When the votes are canvassed and made official, the book will close on a May election that brought a new Longview councilman as well as two new board members for Longview school districts, along with various other new elected officials at cities and schools across the area.
Like in most other spring elections, turnout May 1 and for early voting was low.
For example, a total of 509 ballots were cast in the Longview council District 1 race between Temple “Tem” Carpenter III and Jeremiah Hunter (John Sims withdrew from the race, but his name was still listed on ballots) and the District 2 race between incumbent Councilwoman Nona Snoddy and Marisa R. Ward.
Similarly, 395 total ballots were cast in the race for the Place 3 seat on the Longview ISD board between Dr. Samir Germanwala and Tiffany Angus. In the Pine Tree ISD Place 2 election, a total of 399 votes were cast between Drew Seidel and Rob Woods.
But the importance of these community elections can’t be overstated.
While residents might feel disconnected from the happenings in Washington, D.C., or even at the Capitol in Austin, the people who serve on our City Council and as school trustees are our neighbors. We see them at the grocery store and in our churches. We might have done business with them or even been in their homes — we know them.
And even though the turnout to choose our City Council and school board members might be underwhelming, the end results are anything but that.
That’s because the future decisions of the winners in the May 1 elections will directly affect your daily lives in a multitude of ways.
They will help shape the direction of our city and our schools in everything from Longview’s infrastructure and rules regarding retail development to classroom policies and much more.
That’s a huge responsibility.
So congratulations to Carpenter and Snoddy for winning their respective Longview City Council races. (While Carpenter is new to the council, this is Snoddy’s third and final term.)
Likewise, congratulations to new school trustees Germanwala and Seidel in Longview and Pine Tree ISDs, respectively.
The campaigning has ended, and the real work of helping govern our city is about to begin.