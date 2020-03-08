Editorial: Low voter turnout reduces Gregg County's political clout

Fewer than one-fourth of registered voters in Gregg County bothered to show up last week for party primaries, meaning the vast majority of county residents had no say in choosing the people who will represent them over the next four years.
The county’s turnout is actually worse, because the 23.7% who voted is a percentage only of those who were registered. It would be even lower if we included those who are qualified to vote but didn’t even bother to register.
In the face of increased voting in other parts of the Texas — including nearby Smith County, which had record-high turnout Tuesday — our county’s impact is further diminished in picking the occupants of regional or statewide offices.
One explanation for the dismal turnout is certainly the lack of any race for president in the Republican Primary. President Donald J. Trump is popular in East Texas and the real race for president from the Republican point of view will come in November. We would expect that will add considerably to the Republican turnout.
While it is impossible to know exactly what will happen in November, it is difficult to believe that would more than double the turnout. And even that would put the number of those who voted at less than 50 percent.
Some believe lower turnout is the result of “voter suppression” efforts such as voter identification measures, reductions in polling place and others. We doubt that accounts for this disappointing lack of voters. A few people might have been discouraged from going to the polls but would not lead to so few showing up.
Besides, the same laws exist across Texas and they did not stop the increases we saw elsewhere. In fact, we saw voters in other parts of the state so bent on casting ballots that they waited in lines until early Wednesday morning to fulfill their responsibility.
This is a problem in Gregg County particularly and in some other East Texas counties.
Not only does it negatively impact the quality of our leaders at all levels, but the longer it persists the weaker our region’s political clout will be. It extends to our representation in Austin and the United States Congress.
Gregg County residents pay a great deal of tax money into state and federal coffers and it takes some political power to get a good return on that money, legislative attention to our area’s needs and wants, and consideration for major projects.
Oddly, Gregg County’s declining voter turnout runs counter to what is actually happening here, with a growing industrial base, solid housing growth and gains in population. What we are seeing at the polls is the opposite of what we might expect based on other data.
We hope to see both Republicans and Democrats putting forth new energy in Gregg County to turn this around for the general election. Our county’s voting isn’t likely to decide the fate of Texas’ electoral votes in the presidential race but it could impact how we are seen when it comes to getting our share of the pie.
Now is the time to begin. Work to encourage informed voting among all those you know and influence. That’s the way Gregg County wins, no matter who is elected.